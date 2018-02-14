Top tips for buying a camera

Buying guide
Top tips for buying a cameraHere are some things to look for when you're buying a fixed lens, mirrorless or digital SLR camera.
Transcript
[SOUND] [MUSIC] If you're in the market for a new camera there are a few things that you definitely wanna consider but let's get the big one out of the way first and that's megapixels. This number really doesn't matter for most of us unless you're a professional and you know that you need that extra resolution for things like cropping or enlargements. [MUSIC] If your number one criteria is photo quality then you'll probably wanna go for a camera with a bigger sensor. So that's something like an APS-C or Full Frame. But the thing is with a bigger sensor is that you're generally gonna be getting a bigger camera as a result. [MUSIC] Now, this brings us to the type of camera that you're looking at. That's either a fixed lens camera. An interchangeable lens camera sometimes known as mirrorless or a DSLR. [MUSIC] So fixed lens camera are either point and shoots or bridge cameras. Those ones that have lenses with really low zooms. Now the advantage is to cover that same focal length with the DSLR or interchangeable lens camera, you'd have to spend a lot of money with multiple lenses that a bridge camera just have that one lens But the downside obviously is once you upgrade that focal length and you upgrade the camera you can't change the ens ut so you have to upgrade all together. [MUSIC] Option number 2 is an interchangeable lens camera or mirrorless camera, obviously you can swap out the lens as you need so you can have different configurations depending on what you want to shoot Plus a lot of mirrorless cameras often have optical and censorship stabilization so you can get a really steady shot. [MUSIC] Option number three is a DSLR, these generally have really good battery life, and you have the option of using older lenses from film cameras without the need for an adapter. And you have the flexibility of changing out the lens as you need. So say for example you decide that you really like taking a lot of low light photos. You can then invest in a lens that has a faster maximum aperture. Also consider video. If you're looking to shoot casual clips then you probably wanna be looking for a camera with a fast and responsive auto focus system. But if you want to get a little bit more serious you should consider 4K recording. Look for changeable frame rate options as well as an option like a touch screen. So you could do something cool like tap the screen to pull focus. [MUSIC] And something really important to do is to try the camera before you buy it. I can't recommend this highly enough. Maybe the camera will be too big and heavy and then you won't wanna use it, it's just gonna live at home. Or maybe the manual options are confusing and it will stop you from advancing further with that camera. These are things that are totally subjective and you're only gonna know it when you have the camera in your hands. [MUSIC]