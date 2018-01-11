Top 5 puzzling products from CES 2018

CES 2018
Top 5 puzzling products from CES 2018We weren't able to see everything at the biggest electronics show on the planet, but these products left us scratching our head.
Transcript
[MUSIC] These are the top five products CES 2018 that had me scratching my head. No, it didn't make my head itchy. These products confused me. Why were they at the biggest consumer electronic show on the planet? Now, I didn't get to see everything because this show is gigantic, but I did get to sample a whole lot. Let's get to it. [MUSIC] At number five is the Coravin Model 11. And allows you to pour as much wine out of a bottle without damaging the remaining wine. The model 11 pushes in gas through a need that pierces the cork. The gas pushes out the wine so no wine in the bottle gets exposed to air. The cork is elastic, so it re-seals once the needle is removed. Great idea. Here's the puzzling part, it costs almost $1,000 Is it worth as much an iPhone 10 or a Note 8 or freaking laptop? I don't know about that one. [MUSIC] At number four is Foldimate, its suppose to be able to fold your clothes for you. You feed in an item, it get's pulled in by the machine, magic happens behind the grey screen and out comes a freshly folded item. But yeah, this big box doesn't actually fold anything. Folder may show off yet another design concept at CES 2018. The company show off his first concept device back in 2016, by the way neither of those boxes does any of the folding. The Foldimate isn't puzzling as a concept, but it is odd that the company showed off a non-working model yet again. [MUSIC] At number 3 is the Gemini by Planet Computers, it looks like something from the 1990s with With that clamshell design and keyboard. As I am an old nerd, I immediately checked out the Gemini. It runs Android with some customizations for that keyboard. The keyboard is a bit of an odd size, but when I tried it, it was usable. The more I thought about the Gemini, the less it made sense in 2018. It's kind of an odd in-between device that has a pretty limited audience. [MUSIC] Number 2 is Black Box VR, which combines VR with exercise. When I was playing the game, I will say I wasn't really thinking about the exercise aspect. I just wanted to throw meteors at the targets. The demo was around 90 seconds, but sweat was forming on my brow, that was being pressed against my face with that VR headset. I like the idea, but I think it needs to be tweaked just a little bit. And at Number 1 is Signal. It's a smart wristband and it buzzes when you get a call. Then you place your finger to your ear. The wristband will transmit your call through your bones and muscles To your ear. It's generally a very hard sell. So maybe signal should be more of a feature than an actual product. [MUSIC] That does it for us. What was your favorite gadget of CES 2018? Let us know on Twitter. I'm [UNKNOWN] and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]