Top 5 cheap wireless headphones

CNET Top 5
Top 5 cheap wireless headphonesMost of the headphones on this list are under $50. If you felt like purchasing all five headphones featured on this "Top 5," they would cost you around $230.
Transcript
These are the top five cheap wireless headphones. Every single set of headphones on this list costs less than $100. In fact, you could buy all five for around 230 bucks. Let's get to it. [MUSIC] At number five are the Skull Candy Ink'd wireless headphones. They may look cheap, but the sound quality was well balanced for a pair of headphones that we found for under 50 bucks. The Ink'd Wireless is also very lightweight. The controls with their big buttons are found on the left side of the collar. The Ink'd Wireless also works well as a headset if you feel like making phone calls you weirdo. Who makes phone calls? Number 4, the iFrogz Impulse Duo. These cost around $45. They are lightweight and have dual drivers for some decent sound. The Duo features a unique design with the hub that clips unto your shirt. The hub is where you will find all the controls. The clip can also be used wrap your headphones around. The iFrogz Impulse Duo are sweat resistant if you wanna wear them to the gym. That brings us to the Creative Sound Blaster Jam. Lets talk about the elephant in the room right away. Those look. You can call the design retro if you want but I think they look hideous. But looks aren't everything. The creative sound blaster jam, man even that name sounds retro, can be found for around $40 and delivers good sound for the price. It's light rate, comfortable, and has NFC so you can tap to pair it with other devices. Number two is the plantronics backbeat 500. These are the most expensive headphone on this top five costing around $80. The sound quality is very good for the price and the Backbeat 500 should get around 18 hours of battery life if you're not blasting the volume. The Backbeat is going after the beats market. The beats solo three wireless costs somewhere in the neighborhood of $200. The Plantronix Backbeat also has a separate button to easily access Siri of Google Assistant. Coming in at number one is the Anker Soundbuds. Slim. I owned a pair of these actually. They feel pretty sturdy with metal housings and are comfortable. The earbuds are magnetic so you can wear the headphones like a necklace when you're not listening to music. Play, pause, and volume buttons are on the in line remote. That's also where you'll find a microphone and charging port. You're supposed to get around seven hours of usage on a charge if you listen at a moderate volume. The sound quality is good, but not great, however, that's very forgivable because these cost around $25. Thanks to David [UNKNOWN] for his help on this top five. What are your go-to headphones. Let me know. I'm always looking for a good pair. I'm [UNKNOWN], and I'll see you online.