Tomorrow Daily 130: Firefighting robots, BitTorrent's original content plans and more

Tomorrow Daily
Tomorrow Daily 130: Firefighting robots, BitTorrent's original content plans and moreOn today's show, we show you a robot putting out fires on naval ships, discuss BitTorrent's plans to start cranking out original content and check out a smart air-conditioning system that follows you around a room.
Transcript
On today's show, a robot fights fires aboard a Navy ship. BitTorrent has decided to make original content. BitTorrent, of all people. BitTorrent. And an air conditioner that follows you around a room. Kind of like those paintings at the haunted mansion. They're watching you, Khail. It's Tomorrow Daily! [MUSIC] Greetings, citizens of the Internet. Welcome to Tomorrow Daily, the best geek talk. [INAUDIBLE]. Because my dog is having surgery, or has already had surgery if you're watching it on Tuesday. Yeah. So, what's up future people? So, hey, future. How was, how's your dog feeling? You know, I'm hoping she hasn't died [LAUGH] at this point, but... Don't go into it negatively. ...she did great. Things went perfect. She's resting in a cone comfortably at the house and I'm watching her and also here at the same time, which is really bizarre. Very cool. We're going to have some really awesome guest hosts coming in this week, and then also a little bit next week,- [CROSSTALK] One of them is Joss Whedon, right? Yeah, Joss Whedon and we also have Robert Downey, jr. is going to come in. We're going to show all of Avengers, Avengers to. Two so it's gonna be good. Yeah, we're gonna run, Age of Ultron just for you guys on the show. We're not gonna do that. [INAUDIBLE] But you know what we are gonna do? We are gonna hit the headlines. Thank God. [MUSIC] All right. So there's a robot. It's fighting fire. It's a firefighting robot. This is crazy. I saw this video and I was just like, Whoa. This is madness. This is called, Saffir, S-A-F-F-I-R. Shipboard autonomous firefighting robot. Mm. That's what it's short for. It's developed by Virginia Polytechnic institute and Virginia Tech. They worked together. They designed it to be at and this is kind of cool part. The firefighting equipment on ships. So this robot is like designed, at some point they want it to be part of the equipment on a ship for fighting fires. Like activate the robot. That's the idea [INAUDIBLE]. fire on the ship, like, get the robot! Like, that's, instead of the fire extinguisher, are like, activate the robot. Super Weird. So he's pretty tall. He's five foot ten. He's about five foot ten. <<oh cool!="" <<and="" he="" weighs="" about="" 140="" pounds="" so="" he's="" actually="" the="" size="" and,="" and="" weight="" of="" a="" person,="" which="" is="" pretty="" awesome.="" uh,="" you="" can="" see="" him="" right="" here="" in="" this="" video.="" got="" hose="" <="" div=""></oh>. And he's gonna come and he's gonna fight this fire that's happening. He moves so slow. He does move a little bit slow. And fires don't exactly move that slow. So here's sorta the long term goal of this project. I'll explain. So this has been a four year project just to make that robot. He can walk autonomously and grab a hose. So that's at least one thing he can do alone. Okay. But he does need the help of an instruction from a human operator. So someone else would be controlling this robot away from the fire so that it was not dangerous. But the. The robot would then go and, and fight the fire. So here's here's what it looks like. I'll tell you what's on there. So he has dual cameras on board. Cool. He has two cameras. He's got laser sensors for distance measuring to know like how far away he is from a fire. Oh that's great. From walls. Things like that. He's also got thermal cameras, of course, to detect where there might be fire. So that's how he decides like, oh, there's a fire over here. I know where I'm going because here on my thermal camera, there you see right there. Aw, nice. There's a fire. It's 99% sure that that's a fire, so. In the future, they want to do a couple things with these robots, and so, again, we like to talk about goals here on this show. So the goal of this robot is, A: They want these to be, these robots safer to be able to to be on all navy ships, and act as firefighting equipment, which is really cool. But, the other part of that is, is they want them to be smarter, obviously, over time, and have better batteries, over time, better batteries. But the other thing they wanna do is they wanna make other robots similar to this robot that detect things like corrosion and leaking in ships. Oh, that would be great. Yeah. Which is really smart. And so and also, one of the big things with this robot is the goal. Is, is that sailors are not being put in danger if there's a fire on board. Yeah. They send in this robot. It's much less dangerous. They're in danger enough already. Exactly being the middle of the ocean. So. So that is. I just mean being in the Navy. Oh that too. And having to be under fire yeah. What I said. That does seem like a saying. And in danger of each other cuz they're in tight quarters. You just like probably go like- What is that supposed to mean. Anyway, oh! There he is. Like, look. He's putting out that fire right there and it's pretty awesome that, that they can do that and that there's a robot that can live on a ship. Like that's pretty, pretty great. So that's Saffir, the firefighting robot who works for the Navy. Okay. There you go. Nice. It's like way to enlist robots. Yeah, robots enlisting now, like that's crazy. It's cool. Another Rescue Robots. Another, well kind of, it's like it's a detection kind of rescuing, safety sort of thing. Sounds pretty good. I dig it. Yeah, yeah. All right tell, now okay, let's talk about BitTorrent, because this story is crazy to me. Okay. But I think that you of all people who, Gil is really into like, the business of internet original content, so I have a feeling you're going to have some really great insight into this. If this, if this goes off like BitTorrent wants it to be, this is going to be really good. Like, in comparison to a lot of the other digital original content that's being made. So, right off the bat, BitTorrent is hoping to make original series. They're partnering with Rapid Eye Studios to make content. The first found of content of the platform will, so basically the content is going to run on bit torrent for 30 to 60 days, but you know, but then it will move elsewhere. Okay. So what's crazy about this is they're hoping for a 90/10 split in the revenue, with 90 percent going to the creator. Okay, wow. Which is like quite a lot. So there's a lot of reason to gravitate and put your content and make it with rapid eye and Very true. [UNKNOWN]. so. Also BitTorrent is bragging and saying that they have a larger audience. They're saying that they can reach more people than Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu combined. Oh, combined okay? So not only- That's a huge- So not only- User base. Come to us, we have a bigger audience that all three of those jerks. This is what they're saying. And also you get more money. So it's like... Can we pay you like this, we gonna make it rain. There's gonna be free and premium versions of the original content so... Okay wow, that's interesting. So I mean, that sounds really cool. Like I don't, I don't have a date of the, that they plan to launch. Yeah, I'm sure they'll announce all that stuff. But that's pretty This seems like a Bit torrent of all places. I guess they're trying to add some stability. Oh, yeah. To what they're doing. I'm sure that the torrent, the torrent business is getting a little harder to be in. It is. Shakey to say the least. So I would imagine this is kind of a good move on it but this seems like a run at YouTube because there's been so many YouTube creators really dissatisfied with the revenue share. Oh yeah. That they're getting and so this feels like a really big like okay. Let's make a run at YouTube right. Let's get in and get them. Well a lot of people are just getting frustrated with the YouTube platform in general because it's really hard to just make a splash on YouTube. Right. And also you have to fully fund it yourself and then hope that you make revenue. Somehow Somehow Because it's nickels and dimes And this is Bittorrent giving money to creators to make whatever they need to make Right And then get 9010 revenue. Yeah, I've said it time and time again, this is the next step for people that actually want to put some work and time and have a dream and stuff like that into this newer digital media content That's super interesting Yeah, you want to make this higher level content. But all the people playing video games. And the cats playing the keyboard. And blogging, and stuff like that, a going to get way more views than you because they can do routine content. Right. And quick turnovers. Well that's interesting. I know, and it's, it's definitely great that there's another challenger. entering the arena. <<that's very="" true,="" and="" more="" competition="" just="" means="" better="" stuff="" for="" you="" me="" everybody="" watching.="" so="" i="" always="" like="" that.="" um,="" <<yeah,="" bit="" torrent.="" <<that="" is="" pretty="" delightful.="" it's="" a="" fun="" one!="" so,="" uh,="" the="" hashtag="" of="" day="" #tdtorrent="" question="" <<what="" your="" favorite="" illegal="" download="" that="" you've="" done?="" <<no!<="" div=""></that's>. Although it could have been. the, the question of the day is, what kind of content do you want to see Bit Torrent make. Like, do you want them to do per the Netflix route of let's make dramatic, like high budget stuff like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black. Like maybe bring back some other cancelled shows like Arrested Development. Or do you wanna maybe see them go an indie route, and really kind of find these sort of unknown, up-and-coming makers who are kind of that community. Like, do, should they foster that or should they go with like high-end content. They're probably gonna have to gravitate towards the towards the indie stuff. Because, right out of the gate it looks like you're making the contentish. Um-hm And you're not gonna be able to get IPs. I mean, Right. that's why Netflix and Amazon are able to get that, is because they already have the, like, the revenue The cloud and the revenue and, makes sense. Yeah. I, I would like to see them. Be able to take like, make a Fallout series. I was gonna say. Or make like a BioShock series, or some sort of like, a fun IP that people are like, there could be so much more. There's so much potential there. There's so much story. I was gonna say, what's one thing that no one else is doing, like Netflix, Amazon Prime and that seems like one of the things that not really we're seeing. I know we saw Xbox, we saw Microsoft Studios. Yeah. Do the Halo: Nightfall. Think about it. <<that was="" really="" cool.="" i="" think="" we="" could="" do="" more.="" <<if="" had="" all="" that="" stuff="" in="" one="" place="" and="" like,="" there="" it="" this="" fan="" site="" content,="" <<you="" need="" to="" go="" there.="" <<it="" would="" be="" a="" great="" launch="" for="" bit="" torrent,="" too,="" because="" people="" are="" already,="" is="" already="" they="" have="" their="" brain="" they'll="" oh="" yeah="" wanna="" see="" that.="" i'll="" torrent.="" <<so="" true.="" so="" <<that's="" what="" want.="" about="" you?="" <<i,="" i,="" uh,="" say,="" like="" see<="" div=""></that>. Them fostering content. I, I do agree that it needs to be indie and I would like to see them fostering content and maybe doing things like do you remember Project Green Light on HBO? Yeah, yeah! I'd like to see them do some sort of thing like that where they can get viewers involved in choosing the kind of context, like Amazon does their pilot season. Like Amazon, yeah. Right. I'd like to see them do stuff like that with really young creators Yeah. So like, they, and like, they even said their demographic is, like, 14 to 25. Oh really, yeah. So I'd like to see, if that's their main demographic of [UNKNOWN], I'd like to see them taking kids, like kids, like 14 to 16 years old. Like what can you do, what's your ideas, like how can we make this into a series, and I That'd be really hopeful, yeah, and you'd get some of the revenue right and hopefully make more content. Right, exactly, and also I feel like that age group is thinking of things that. People our age are just not thinking of, because it's just, they have so much imagination and- Yeah, we've lost it. You know, we've lost a little bit of that magic that you have when you're that age, and I, I feel like that's a really big opportunity for [UNKNOWN]. And I, it would be a waste if they didn't take advantage of it. I'm definitely keeping my eye on Bench Warrant. It's definitely gonna be a really interesting one. Yeah, really I, even I am just like, mm, maybe I have an idea in my noodle I want that I want 90% of my revenue [CROSSTALK] >Yeah, if you want 90 percent of your revenue [CROSSTALK] It's super attractive to anybody making stuff Any creator, any creator Alright, cool Let's talk about smart air conditioning, because I thought this, I thought this was pretty cool. No pun intended. Cooling, I didn't actually do that on purpose. I promise. I know but it was a good mistake. [UNKNOWN]. So, MIT has this lab and it's called sensible city lab and they do all kinds of weird stuff in there surrounding like how to make places more efficient energy wise, water wise, all this. Stuck. So they paired up with an Italian architect call Carlo Ratti to create this weird ceiling installation. So that's what we're seeing on the screen right now. You see these, they almost look like pistons hanging from the sky, okay? Yeah. And they have LED lights in them and you can see there's some sort of like, mist coming out. And it looks like they're basically trying to knock people out like in a superhero movie where they're like [LAUGH]. I've got you now and I'm gonna knock you out. Yeah. Alright. Alright. but, actually what it is, is all of these installations, these pieces work together and they sense when a person is under them and they spray a cooling mist onto them. So, as you're walking through it only sprays where it should be. Like, where you are. That follows you around a room and trades you and keeps you cool. Now. [LAUGH] Here's why. Here's why. Because it seems really weird, and it seems kind of dumb. It is. Now the place that they unveiled this in is Dubai. And Dubai is a place that is extremely. Extremely difficult to keep cool during the during the summer. Which it can get very, very hot there especially outside. So and you also are wasting a lot of water when if all of these were on at the same time. So if all of these are on at the same time, you're wasting quite a bit of water, and in places like Dubai, probably not the best idea, but a waste of water. Oh, so this is a solution to a problem, then. I [CROSSTALK] Totally a solution to a problem. So they asked, they said, you know, it's so hot and, and it's so water intensive to use a traditional air conditioning system anywhere, like, why don't we just. Individually cool people. Yeah. As opposed to a space and so this is what they're kind of doing. So the mist cools the air as it sprays out. So the mist comes out. It starts cooling the air around you but it also cools you down. And so, it saves energy and water compared to traditional A.C. And they unveiled it at, the Museum of Future Government Services during a U.A.E. summit last week. All right. Which is, I, it, and this is the other thing I like about this architect is that apparently before this he had come up with this heating system. That actually, and this sounds insane, infrared beams that follow you through the walls and keep you warm. Si basically it's like a heat beam, like through a wall, like, following you through a building and that's how it keeps you warm. Like that's the heating system. This guy is scary It's like really, it's intense a little bit. But I kind of like his ambition and he's got some really cool, like futuristic kind of weird ideas, but I really like this and I thought that was so fun. It'd be really helpful if you were like carrying around a dolphin, like keep him wet. Keep him wet, yeah. Well just in case there's a beached dolphin in Dubai, which I mean we see a lot. So our beach [UNKNOWN] like a seal or something. That you just need to keep moist. You just walk it under. [LAUGH] Like, help please. That's cool, yeah. Yeah, just really interesting. I just thought that was really fun and, and also, this architect just has like wacky ideas about you know heating and cooling and other stuff too, and he also did, that robot bartender. I, I, I'm the, I don't know if it's the cruise ship one but, it's like he also has the mixing, like a bar tender sort of essence. <<wow! this="" guy's="" awesome!="" <<and="" he's="" like="" really="" into="" futuristic="" design,="" but="" anyway,="" that's="" it="" for="" our="" headlines.="" uh,="" we="" will="" be="" right="" back.="" have,="" new="" releases="" because="" it's="" tuesday="" and="" then="" also="" have="" instead="" of="" user="" feedback,="" we're="" gonna="" do="" itunes="" reviews="" <="" div=""></wow!>. And, of course, a phone talker for the day. So don't click away, it's "Tomorrow Daily" [MUSIC] Welcome back to the show. We've returned. It is now. officially time, because it's Tuesday- Mm-hm. To talk about all the cool stuff that's coming out this week that you can get your hands on, if you're so inclined. So this is new releases. [MUSIC] All right, first up. Highly anticipated Playstation 4 game is The Order:1886, finally. Oh, this game looks beautiful. It really does look really does look really good if you like that action adventure stuff. Uh-huh. I mean, you notice about it, it's like alternate history London. It's fancy. Its like its like a whole secret organization fighting like, these half-breeds. . Human monsters. It looks really, really it looks like so real. It looks super good. Yeah I thought at E3 it wasn't last year. Yeah. And it's incredible looking. Can I just say at E3 the line for this game was insane. Yeah. Like I've never. Oh actually, I take it back. I've seen lines longer than that at E3, but that line was crazy. And I would, I would go so far as to say maybe one of the longest lines at the show last year. That was, this was like one of the things everybody wanted to [ [CROSSTALK] ]. I don't know. Evolve was pretty long. Evolve was pretty long. Did you hear about everybody at like the uprising, the Evolve uprising? People were real mad about the DLC. Anyway. Yeah. Let's make this moment for Order 18 years or older. Anyway, yeah, this is all about The Order. So, if you want to play the Order, it's on Playstation 4. It is out, actually, today, so you can go grab it, if you're, if you have a Playstation 4 laying around. Oh, yeah. That's not what you think. If not. Go pick up a Playstation four and then get the order. Don't do it the other way around, because that would be weird. We're not sponsored by Playstation No, And then, also coming out later this week, Cail's favorite game of all time, I am guessing. Just in advance. Already, yeah "Kirby and the Rainbow Curse" Yay, Kirby Cail's [CROSSTALK] Cail's fighter in the. Khail's fighter in Smash Bros. is Dedede. King Dedede, yep! Yeah. That, tha's Khail's jam. King of dreamland. So he's all about Kirby. Yeah. [CROSSTALK] This one's just about Kirby. But, it, but as always, Kirby, Kirby as a property always does some weird things. So weird. There was a pinball game, there was one where you can ride things, there was one where there was yarn. It's always different. And in this one you you basically lead him, like, on a path like a rollercoaster. A claymation rope, And you can do multiple players, too, this is like up to four players, and it looks again, once again, unique but it's using the same characters, so. It's a lot of fun. It looks like a lot of fun, it,. And I heard that its not as expensive as normal. The game's like, $40? I wanna, yeah, I want to say it's not the full like- Cheaper than, cheaper than, $59.99 or whatever everybody's asking for, for games. But if you just picked up a new DS, you know, why not try it out? Oh look! Aww, look! Amiibos! Yeah, you can use. Some of your emobos, including the DVD one, which comes out on Friday. Which you are gonna be I'm definitely getting yeah standing in line for 100% I can't wait, I can't wait. Nd then also coming out this week today actually, is Dead or alive 5 last Round. which, you know, like I like the Dead or Alive series. Yeah I'm a battlerinatosian girl. Oh really. Listen that's my fight jam, like I really like that one. But, a lot of people are excited about this, because for the first time, as far as I'm aware, this is, Dead or alive 5 is gonna be available on PC, which means people are gonna be able to mod it. Oh no, that's not good! Well, yeah so here's the thing, the developers, Team Ninja, is basically saying like they're really. If people do inappropriate things, with modifying this game, which I'm sure they will,. That they will, th, this is basically, a test of the users and if they can behave themselves then maybe they'll release another game on PC. So I'm gonna go ahead and guess that this is all, the first and last Dead or Alive release on PC. Yeah, I'm putting money on the, on the girl on that one. She was kicking that guy's ****. She was. But yeah, so that's out today if you want to pick that up for, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Playstation 4, and Playstation 3. And then movie-wise this week Hot Tub Time Machine 2 is coming out. Oh, yeah. So I'm really excited about that. I love Craig Robinson. He's like one of my favorite comedians. I thought this was really interesting. Like basically they had all used the original hot tub to go make themselves like famous and rich and all of this other stuff... And then, they things out things have gone horribly wrong as their famous rich selves, and they have to go back and find out like, where exactly things went wrong. And, so they go to fix it, and like, all this stuff. Yeah. Some fun time travel goofiness, so. Yeah. Some really I mean, it's absolutely ridiculous. Obviously a ridiculous premise, but it's a hot tub time machine. But I love that. You know what you're getting when you go see this movie. Exactly right. So don't complain. Exactly right. And I love that in this movie Cr- Craig Robinson makes up the song. say by lethal lobe and that's like one of his hits. <<yeah he="" rips="" off="" other="" musicians="" <<yeah,="" fantastic.="" um,="" so="" that="" is="" your="" new="" releases="" uh,="" now="" we're="" done="" with="" that,="" means="" it="" time="" for="" user="" feedback.="" look="" that.="" <<you="" lie!="" <<i'm="" kinda,="" is,="" i="" lied="" maybe="" a="" little="" bit.="" said="" was="" throwing="" the="" lies="" today.="" not="" actually="" doing="" feedback="" cause="" we="" didn't="" have="" hashtag="" of="" day="" <<but<="" div=""></yeah>. But I decided to pull some of our iTunes reviews that I saw. Oh, we never address those. I pulled a couple- Okay. Of them that I thought was delightful and we just wanna say thank you for writing these nice things about us. Manic Schazoid wrote to, wrote in and said. I like the topic the hosts come up with. The discussions are more along the lines of how my friends and I would discuss news and tech. The hosts are complete geeks and proud of it. Overall, it's a happy space and it's one of the things I try to watch as often as possible. That's the review we hope for. That's the review of a lifetime. Always. Yeah. Like, honestly I could just. I'm good. That's really cool. All right. Definitely. What else you've got? Forever zero wrote in and said, this is the best swan show on the net, five stars. [LAUGH] Man if you don't watch every episode you don't get that joke. You missed that joke, but it was, but I appreciate it cause we were here. mm-hm We definitely where here when we made that, that up I don't get the joke, but Yeah Cale forget, Cale forgot that joke. I'll explain it to him when it's over. But great job Forever Zero. So that was a couple of Itune reviews. that I thought were entertaining. And then of course, our very last piece of user feedback, which is our phonetographer of the day. [MUSIC] Okay, so George sent in his picture. And I have to say, because my dog had surgery, Aww. It tugged at my heart strings a little bit, inadvertently. LIke he didn't know. But he sent in his picture of his dog. And said hello there, guys! I'm a huge fan of the show from Greece. Oh! Greece! He's all the way in Europe. I wanna go to there. He said you are big in Europe. No we're not. I don't think we are, but you know what, George, to you we are, and that's what matters. That is all that matters to us. Here are a couple of photos taken on the iPhone 6, love you guys. I picked this one because I just, that dog is so cute. Mm-hm. What's your dog's name? name the dog. They never named the dog. I'm going to go ahead and say that George is actually the dog and took the picture. And is, I got. George is the dog and George watches the show. We're huge in Europe amongst the dog community. And, and the owner is also named George. Oh, perfect. So, yeah, Is it, do you think this dog is little George, or Big George. This is definitely Big George. Big George? Yeah. I agree, Big George. Your dog is adorable, little George. I think it's the best ever. George, George of Greece? GOG? Yeah. Wow. I like it. Nicely done, yeah. GOG, George of Greece. Hello, everyone from Greece. Hi, Greece. You guys are cool. You- you guys, both of the people that watch, both named George. Yeah, totally cool. So that is our phonetography for today. If you want to be considered for your phonetography, you can email it to us. Send us a little story and all that stuff. Always name your dog. Tommorw@cnet.com, unless you want us to name it for you. And you can also send over a story ideas, tips, tricks, whatever. I, we don't, we'll, send, send us anything. We, we love your emails. And then also, if you want to find us on social media, you can find us on Snapchat, Tumblr, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, all Tomorrowdaily. And we're also on Google plus at Tomorrow Daily tv. Yeah and if you leave a rate and review on iTunes now I can we'll potentially read it. > Might read it on the show. Yeah there's some great. I'm always watching. Some great reviews. And also if you're watching on YouTube don't forget to rate. like and subscribe to cnet. All the good things. BUt that is it for the show, if you want to send anybody the show, just send them to tomorrowdaily.com that's the easiest way to find it. And then if you want to find us on Twitter, if you want to, if you want to check out. Check out my dog's well-being. I'm sure I'll be posting updates of her in a cone for two weeks. Aw. We wish her the best. I have two dogs in cones right now. Two dogs. [CROSSTALK] I've got, I've got puppy, who just got fixed, and I've got other puppy who just had major surgery, so they're both in cones and miserable, and I'm sure I'm at home right now laughing at the fact that they are both in cones like, running into the wall. So, Okay Yeah at this point in time, Tuesday, they should be not miserable enough to like, they can walk around and stuff so. Yeah real dogs. Real dogs as opposed to fake ones. Anyway, that's it for the show guys you can find me on social media @ashleyesqueda And I'm @khailanonymous. And that is it we will back to tomorrow. Actually, Khail will be back tomorrow with the one and only Alison Rosen is going to be guest co-hosting. New co-host! Don't like her more than me. I will be very sad. I'm just kidding. You can totally love Alison Rosen, cuz she's awesome. And then also, we're gonna have Kim Horcher from The Young Turks from Nerd Alert. She's gonna be coming over. And also we're gonna have other guests. The week after that, so we'll get into that, on Thursday. But anyway, that's it for the show guys. Gil, Gil will be back tomorrow; until then, be good humans, we'll see you next time. Bye! [MUSIC]