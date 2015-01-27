Tomorrow Daily 118: Bill Nye's spacecraft, Mozilla's in-browser VR and more

Tomorrow Daily
Tomorrow Daily 118: Bill Nye's spacecraft, Mozilla's in-browser VR and moreOn today's show, we check out Bill Nye and the Planetary Society's new privately funded spacecraft, discuss Mozilla's plans for VR, and wonder about the future of 3D-printed apartment buildings.
Transcript
On today's show, Bill Nye decides to get into the space craft game. Ooh, V R is closer than you think, its in your browser, all up in there. All up in your browser. And the worlds first 3D printed department building completes construction. But it's not in L.A. so I'm still paying really expensive rent prices. Tomorrow Daily! [MUSIC] Greetings citizens of the internet. Welcome to Tomorrow Daily, the best geek talk-show in the known universe. I'm your host Ashley Esqueda. Joining me as always, punching the sky on a Monday, Khail Anonymous. Do you think that they can 3D print me a new landlord? For the apartment? That. You know, that could be a very lucrative Kickstarter. Okay. 3D print of new landlord to replace the one you have if you don't like it. I love. So we've got three printing views. We have VR news. We do? So these are all the things are our favorite things. And space. And space. Yeah. I mean, really, we're only missing robots. But technically like. We are robots, got it. We are. Psilon. We're really well-made Psilons. Spoiler. You could have. Yeah, spoiler alert guys. All along the watchtower, playing in our heads on a loop, all day. [LAUGH] Wow, nice. All right friends, all right my friends, it's time to hit the headlines. [MUSIC] Did you know that Bill Nye is the CEO of a nonprofit called the plan, like planetary society? Un. I did not know this either. I just learned about this today and I feel like I should have known about it for a long time cuz I love Bill Nye. Who doesn't? Who doesn't love love Bill Nye the science guy? Bill. Bill. Bill. Bill, Bill, Bill. I used to sing along to that when I used to watch the show when I was a kid. I used to sing along, it was amazing. Okay so Planetary Society they are going to build a spacecraft and they are going to send it into space. And this is really awesome because what they're doing. Is they are trying to make work the idea of solar sailing. So you can see in our video here, Oh, oh, oh, wow! that's how the sail would expand from this object. It's called light sail, that's what they're naming it. The actual device itself, as you just saw, is the size of a loaf of bread. So it is a very small bit of hardware without the sails open. So, it's not bigger than a breadbox? No. Okay. [LAUGH] So you can use that for your 20 questions. I will. [LAUGH] And so what they're doing is, okay. Solar sailing is the idea that you can use photons and beams of light and bounce their force and speed off of these really super thin sails in space and propel a spacecraft around. So the idea is that over time, as this thing travels through space, it would pick up speed, therefore potentially giving it the ability to go quite far, okay? Right. So so here's what they wanna do. the, actual sail, this I thought was very interesting. Is four point, each sail will be 4.5 microns thick. So there they are rolling up the sails and wrapping them up and tacking them inside the actual device. Uh-huh. And that is a quarter of the thickness of an average trash bag. A quarter of the thickness? Yeah. A quarter. Very, very sensitive. Yes. So that is a really, really delicate thin sail. And they this device will have electromagnetic rods to help right up the craft based on Earth's magnetic field. And then they're gonna do a test flight in May and that will be launched on an Atlas five rocket but what they really want to do is after the test flight they want to move on and set another light sail into orbit on one of SpaceX's Falcon rockets. Oh no. So and then there's gonna be another space craft that's actually gonna keep tabs on the light sail and see how it's doing and check on it and come back and report back. So, so what's the goal. They what are they trying to help. All the space the space program went. So, so so the planetary society is a non profit that's dedicated to space advocacy and exploration. huh. So they're all about just sort of saying like this can be done. Like they want to know if true solar sailing. In and of itself can be done in space. And how well can it be done. How, how well can they do it, and for how cheap. Yeah. So, this is only gonna cost under 4 million dollars. And all privately funded. So no taxpayer money, no you know, it's totally funded by private citizens and it will cost under 4 million dollars. That is fantastic. It's pretty- This is exactly the kind science like space news that we, we love. Yeah. Because it's not just like- Look at, look at the sail expanding. I mean it's just, it's really incredible how large these sails are. And NASA has done things like this with sails that expand as they get out into orbit. But this is something privately funded and- When is this happening? May. They're gonna do the test flight. Okay. So we'll keep tabs on it. We'll report back when they do the test flight. We'll tell you how it goes. Yeah, definitely. Awesome. That's super cool. Very cool. And people can donate to this charity then? Yeah, you can go over to Planetary [COUGH] I'm sorry, Planetary Society. Yeah. Amazing. It's a non profit. Tax deductible. Your donations are tax deductible. Very cool. So yeah, super, super nice job Bill Nye! Yeah. Way to go Bill Nye. Way to back up that. Street science guy name, with actual street cred. Love him, I, he needs a hug from me. So tell me about VR and browser. Okay, okay so I, you know I'm, I'm big into VR. You are. And now AR. True But so now everybody's been wondering like oh you know with the Facebook acquiring you know Oculus and all this VR becoming popular how is this going to bake itself into our lives. True. How is it not going to just be us dweebs wearing. Well, MozVR, so Mozilla stepped up and is adding VR to the browser itself. So now you'll be able to- Oh. Through the browser, use your Oculus and, and explore things. Now- Okay, like content that's been made for virtual reality- Exactly. Okay, cool. . So, so they've been working, they've been working on this for a few months now. And last week they added [UNKNOWN] support. Directly to their nightly builds, so basically. So that's the big deal. So that's the big deal. Core support. Core support. That's like huge. Mm. Okay. So basically what you have to do is install the most recent build, install add ons to integrate it to the oculus. Okay. And then open a non E10 window. Right, so that's a non-multi processing window. Mm. So awesome. Okay. So is this a couple different things. But then, but then after, at that point you can I guess develop for an experienced [UNKNOWN] like that's in the browser? Yeah. Yeah. [CROSSTALK] Very easily with. That's pretty awesome. With Linux support, Firefox. Oh and Android and Google cardboard. Woohoo. Oh, they, that's what, that's what's all the stuff they wanna do? Oh, yeah. Not just Firefox. Uh-huh. They actually wanna expand. Oh, yeah. That's sweet. They wanna, they wanna go all over the place. There's more resources and demos on mo, mosvir.com. Site if you want to learn more about that. Okay. They have six projects currently,on their site. Which is what we've been watching these are some of the projects from Moe's VR. There this is a talk-show you cant see anything because it's super dark. Yeah. But they do like- And obviously they can only show 3D by the two images next to each other. Right, right. But this is It's really neat. This is crazy! So. Like it's like there now. So I almost wonder, you know, like I always think about things like PlayStation home which was kind of a flop. Yeah. But also a really interesting idea in that can you imagine them re-launch, like Sony re-launching PlayStation home with, with Project Morpheus. Yeah. Where it's like you're actually walking around in a little plaza and talking to other people who are their avatars and stuff. Yeah. Super kind of scary, but kind of Weird, but. Exciting and it's- Mm-hm, [CROSSTALK]. It's the Matrix, basically>> Yeah, it's scare-citing. Scare-citing, hashtag scare-citing Scare-citing. so, speaking of hashtags, our hashtag of the day is TDZRbrowse. And I think the question is, is that if you could pick your favorite website or website would you want experience in virtual reality. Mm-hm. Why cnet.com- Keep it. No, I'm just kidding. [LAUGH] Keep it appropriate, okay. Keep it appropriate internet. Okay. Because we know the internet has some inappropriate places that lots of people would love to. Experience in virtual reality. Now is not the time or place to name those websites. Yeah, let's let's keep it. Keep it clean. Keep it clean. Keep it classy. So what about you? I think that I would love to visit I've seen like those prototypes of Netflix where I, I kind of love that idea of having that minority report experience like right in front of you on a screen where you're swiping through movies and like, you know, expanding stuff. So I would say I am BB. Cuz I love get, diving into IMDB and pulling up like, trivia about stuff. So I'm watching the movie right here. And then like all of a sudden I can like pull down the trivia and expand that and read through it and then close, close it up and throw that away and then pick up like oh. Like I'm watching Guardians of the Galaxy like Chris Pratt what else is he in? Oo Parks and Rec okay I'm gonna click on that and that's gonna start playing. Like that's what I'd want to do. You'd never come out. No. That's why vr is so scare sighted. I would go the Gorillaz have a website and because Oh so good. it's like super, super like. [CROSSTALK] You basically walk through their studio but there's hidden things everywhere. So you go into like one of the characters rooms. And then you'll find maybe like an unreleased track. Ew. In their trash, like on the floor. Can I change my answer? Or you can, okay. Pottermore. Good, good change. 'Kay. You, you made it, you made me think of that. But this is, this is what I'm hoping will happen with this whole 3D addition is that sites will start to put more work into it and it'll. It'll become an experience when you can go to a website. An experience, and I think that's the big thing. An experience, and then people will start thinking about the digital space instead of just, just being a fleeting thought, Yeah. Where you see one thing and then move on. And then you close the window and move on. Like it can be this weird seemless experience where you just kind of float through the internet and find things and just. Keep moving. Yeah. But not just with one website, so like, people get caught in the black hole of YouTube, but it would be for everything that you been through which is pretty neat. And also, again, it's scary, it's a little scary, it's frightening because it's like we don't know how society is going to handle having virtual reality, like such an intense experience. Yeah. But I'm excited to see how people sorta evolve, and change with it, and how. Just, you know, society in general, humanity, reacts to virtual reality becoming a, a really core essential part of our lives at some point. Just like the internet. [CROSSTALK] Cuz it's definitely not going away. And that's why you always- No. report on the fact that it's. It's actually. It's here. Becoming more and more integrated. Yeah. And people are like actually adopting. That's like when Mozilla [CROSSTALK] That's a big deal. You're just like okay. Yeah. And then also Google is, has been working on something too. I was reading I think everybody is working on something at this point. Yeah, everybody. They are And they, they're changing glass. AR and VR. Well they're changing glass. They, they. Stop the Explorer program. We didn't report on that because that was kind of a bummer. But, but on top of that, I'm kinda waiting to just see what they're doing next with it, which they're working on, obviously, in Google Labs. So, we'll see what's going on with Google Labs probably later this year. Okay, this next story has a lot to like. I like the deal with your [INAUDIBLE] Yeah 3D, 3D, 3D printing. Oh yeah. [APPLAUSE] Okay we're going to get through this. So Winsun is this chinese company that's been making 3D printed buildings for a while now. Like three, they've been making like prefab kind of houses and stuff. Mm-hm. So last year they made this claim and said that they, we built ten houses in twenty four hours using a proprietary 3D printer that they have. There, we're looking at some of the pictures right now. Like this, some of their 3D printing and their their structures, which is pretty cool. But now, now, they are showing off a five story apartment building, so it's a, it's a step [INAUDIBLE] Whoo! That was 3D printed. That's unbelievable. Which is pretty cool, so. Here's the deal with it, it has. Like, so many questions. It's five stories high and it, at, it, it's also got an 11,840 square foot villa, in it. So there's like, not just little tiny apartments. The 3D printer that made this, it's actually an array. So it's a, it's an array of 3D printers. It is 20 feet tall, 33 feet wide, and 132 feet long. It's huge. Yeah. It will have to be because it makes these giant pieces in it, in the facility that it's housed in. And then what happens is they take the pieces, as you can see in these pictures, they take those pieces to the construction site and then insulate them and also, add steel reinforcement and everything to make sure it's up to code. Otherwise it would be like a house made of legos which would be weird. They already checked it out and they were like this is fine, people can live in this. Its to code. Apparently to code like like its got, its its insulated, its steel reinforced so its. It's, I would imagine it's actually, maybe, in some way, better than some of the prefabricated houses we've seen made previously. [COUGH] This is the interesting part to me, is that the process apparently, according to them, saves 30 to 50% of construction waste. So. No way. So less construction waste because you're, you know exactly what you're gonna need. Right. But it's not, oh, we bought extra or, you know, we didn't really know. A 50 to 70% decrease in production time, because obviously it's a 3D printer. Yeah. And so you're not constantly making stuff and then also a 50 to 80% decrease in labor costs. Yeah. So this entire, like, I think they said the whole building was, like, it cost a hundred and sixty thousand dollars. Yeah, did you say how long it took to make it? I didn't, I don't know if I saw that. I would imagine it, I mean I'm sure it took them longer than 24 hours for 10 houses. Right I just want to know like compared to an actual house. But, yeah I don't know it would be really interesting to see, and I almost wonder if so this makes me wonder if. They, they have bigger dreams. Right. They want to do skyscrapers and bridges with this proprietary 3D printing array which is pretty cool. Yeah, it sounds very scary, yeah. I don't know that I, again scare sighting. I think it's a theme of today's show scare sighting. Scare sighting. I don't know that I would drive my car across a 3D printed bridge. I would be really scared. Yeah. but- But in like ten years you're not gonna have a choice. It won't even be a big deal. Yeah. Like our children, or, and grandchildren are gonna be like, god grandpa Kale. It's just a 3D printed bridge. Nobody cares. Grandpa put on your 3D printed shoes and let's go. [LAUGH] Exactly. You're like okay. You're like get your 3D printed cane and let's leave. So yeah. It's not. I'd live in a, I'd live in a 3D printed apartment for sure. I think I would. And they said that they were able to do. Bridge, no. They were able to do like, details with like, all sorts of suff in the building. Like. Unbelievable. Already pre-printed, which is pretty cool. So like, molding and stuff like that. Like, you don't have to add that. I think that's part of the construction costs. You don't have to buy that stuff. You just print it into the wall. And then if something goes wrong. Yeah. And then if. Something goes wrong in your apartment, like you get mad, punch a hole through the wall. You three d print a little. Three d print a little patch, [CROSSTALK]. Replacement, so. Re-print that patch up, [CROSSTALK]. So, you anger management people are, snubbed. Yeah, good for you. All right, well, we're gonna take a quick break. We're gonna be right back with back it or hack it. We have a little game we're gonna play, with back it or hack it. Don't, don't get scared. You look mischievous, and I don't like it. I'm excited. Okay. And then we also have your user feedback, and of course, our phonetographer of the day. Don't click away, it's Tomorrow Daily. [MUSIC] Welcome back to the show. That was a funny joke. Sharing a hilarious inside joke. That we didn't say. Okay so, I went to Pat's [INAUDIBLE] this weekend. Mm-hm. And not only. The first, inaugural Pacsel The inaugural Pacsel, there's a light bulb. San Antonio's a really interesting, weird city. Mm-hm. For those of you who live there, Riverwalk is pretty cool. You'd like it. It's like a river underneath all the road. Oh, I like that, yeah. And there's bars and restaurants. The Mexican food, okay. Okay, that's kind of racist, you said the Mexicans. I had some flautas that were amazing. Shout out to Rio Rio restaurant. but. Because I was at [UNKNOWN] I found something that I thought would be perfect for Back It or Hack It. It just started its Kickstarter, so let's do Back It or Hack It. Okay. You got some books here. We got some books. Okay, so this is actually a game, it's a card game called Bring Your own Book. Book. Oh, card games. All right. Yeah. So it's like a party, like, you bring this to a party or whatever. Cards against humanity, apples to apples. All right. Type of thing. I'm jacked. Let's see. All right. So, how it works is, you actually use physical books. So everybody brings a real book. Whatever kind of book you want, Proust, Nietzsche, Chuck Palahniuk as I brought today, Chuck Palahniuk. And ok, so what happens is, there is a whole stack of printed cards, and there are two prompts on the card, and the person who is the judge can choose which prompt you use. Then everybody opens their books, finds the passage that fits the prompt, and then the best one gets the card and the point. So kinda like card [UNKNOWN] Right. Kay? So but, but they do it in the actual game with, if somebody finds a selection, they say, I got it and then a timer starts for a minute. And everyone has to find their stuff within that minute. We're gonna do it a little bit differently. I actually spoke to the co-founder the game and he gave me some real printed cards, like actual production run cards, that. You will, these are the cards that you would get if [CROSSTALK] Cuz it's not out yet. It's not out yet. [CROSSTALK] Okay. So let's try this. Let's do this. Okay. So, I have Apathy, which is one of my favorite books. It has a lot of swearing in it, but it made me laugh really, really hard. huh. And then Choke, by Chuck Palahniuk, which is also one of my favorite authors. I gotta read that. It's, you can just take both of them home with you. Okay. Okay. Perfect. I will. Just give me one. Okay, you, you take Apathy, and I'll take Choke. Alright. Okay. So. We each got our book. So let's go with- Okay, so now we have to find a passage that is- Is the name of a beauty product. The name of a beauty product. Okay. All right. So I'm gonna look up mm, maybe. Okay, I got one. Okay, go. Mommy. [LAUGH]. Caricatures of the death. Oh, ooh, that doesn't sound like it smells. What is it, perfume? It's the name of a beauty product. I don't like that. It sounds like it'd be a really weird face cream. Oh, God, I, I would have mommy. I need more mommy. Mommy? Yeah, but mommy's for men. Is it organic? It's for men. Mommy's for men. Mommy is not organic. Not organic, okay. Let's do one more, [CROSSTALK]. Okay, so that's. And then the, the drawer would pick which one they thought was, was. Was the best. So you guys are gonna pick which one was the best, out of that. And then you, you guys are the, are the judge here. So we'll tell you who wins. I don't know how we're gonna, find out that, cuz we can't count every comment on the internet. We'll feel it. But, the secret password to a magical cave. Okay. [LAUGH] Okay I've got one. Okay. You go ahead. I had lost sponge forever. Minus. My memory isn't any good. [LAUGH] Perfect. [LAUGH] Yeah. I feel like you should win that one just on default. All right. We, we do one more so we can get the, get the idea. One more. Okay, wait. This is cool. Wait, oh, and you're supposed to switch books. Yeah, we're supposed to switch books after each one. Okay and here's, here's the other thing. So the co-founder told me this particular one is best used with the end of one sentence and the beginning of another sentence. So just FYI. Dialogue from a badly translated Japanese RPG. Oh boy. All right. Ready? So use, what's the rule for this one? Use the end of one sentence and the beginning of a next one usually helps make it a little bit funnier. Okay. [LAUGH] Are you, you good? Yeah. Okay. Go. It had come to. I already had. False. Brain dead loser dude that I can live with. Yeah that one that one works. Okay cool so what is this game called? It's called bring your own book. And you can do the Kickstarter is on right now it's 22 bucks. To get the printed pack but if you're a little broke that's okay because you can go over to the website and you can email and request a download of the print your own pack. They have a print your own pack just like Cards Against Humanity. But this is the full like, printed deck that they're kickstarting right now. I totally backed it. I, like, I, I love books. I have lots of books in my house and I also love games like Cards Against Humanity, so this is perfect. Yeah. Yeah. [CROSSTALK] And it's a fun, it seems like it'd be a really fun party game. Yeah, and, and, and we need some more card games that, besides Cards Against Humanity. Well here's my thing, with Cards Against Humanity, it's like you just get used to the same cards every time. Bingo. Yeah. And when you have people bring their own books over, stuff gets weird. It gets weird, you guys. So I, like I feel like this could be really fun. This one in, involves creativity too so like so You gotta be a little creative about it. I, I just think it's really cool. So, yeah, bring your own book. I definitely, definitely back it. This was probably one of the most, like exciting fun ones that yeah. It's super fun. It's super, super fun. Good, good job. Yeah, thanks. I was just, I, he, I, I just happened to talk. It packs out and then it comes out in conversation that he was there showing off his starter game and I was like oh, what is it and then he explained it to me and I'm like I have to put this on the show, like it'll be on tomorrow. There you go. [INAUDIBLE] yesterday, so it's going to be on the show tomorrow. [LAUGH] So yeah, that's what it is. You can head over there and bring your own book. I dig it so yeah, double basket. We highly [CROSSTALK] Double basket. He's gotta put that on the box. Yeah. Tell him to put it on the box. Put the full quote from us on the box. Alright, guys. It's like, what? All right, guys, it's time for your user feedback. [MUSIC] As opposed to someone else's user feedback, I don't know. Yeah. Your mom's user feedback. Your mom's user feedback. I don't want you watching that Ashley and that Coil. That weird Kale man. She doesn't remember my name correctly. Coil. Yeah, she's just Coil. Like that's a name. Coil. Okay so last week we asked you guys to use the hashtag TDClass and tell us what class you would want because Harvard did that class about space exploration- Yeah, yeah let's hear it! Alright, so Rob emailed us and said I would take a class in robotics so I could design and build companion robots to help the elderly and physically disabled. Rob! Good Guy Rob, we're gonna change the meme. Its not good guy Greg anymore, its good guy Rob. So basically he wants to build like a C3PO. Yeah. Same thing. Yeah, I like that. Tony Maggio says I want to take a class on how to build awesome killer robots #doomsdayarmy. Okay, Rob. Bad guy Tony. You're just. [LAUGH] You, Rob, you need to- You guys. Yeah, this is. Nope, nope. There's, there's gonna be a war between the, like the elderly helped robots and the bad robots. [LAUGH] They're gonna hit them with their canes. Please, I just want to hug you. And the robots like, die. [LAUGH] And then Rishikesh said speaking of, speaking education a class about the history of gaming, new gen needs to know the era of Atari and NES. I like the history of gaming. Oh yeah. Yeah, they'd have to, they'd have to learn how frustrating those games were. I think [CROSSTALK] But how they built you into better person. I think any person under the age of like 15 Yeah. Should have, should be forced to and to when you want a new console like the Xbox1 you should be forced to beat. Like ghost and goblins on NES. Yeah, it should be, you have to beat it in completion. Yeah, you can't just play it and be like, oh. This is really frustrating. I think it should be like the draft. Like the, like in America- Oh, I like that. You have to get drafted, but like you have to- You have to play a certain game. Like, like the wizard, but mandatory. Mm-hm. I like that. Yeah. Okay and then Matt wrote to us lastly and said, I would like to learn how to pick out clothes like Khail and print out replicas of his clothes. #PrinterInAPrinter. Judy Class. You're looking very patriotic today. I just, you should have save this for President's Day, is all I'm saying. It, it literally- I was not ready for that comment! Blue pants and a flag shirt. It's red, white, and blue all day long. I ran out of the house, and I was like, I need to wear a shirt, because there was the American flag waving. Instead of Captain America, it's Captain [CROSSTALK] Hey buddy, bring back my patriotism! So anyway. [LAUGH] Yeah, and then he sent his, his elderly helper robot after you. I like it. I'm all about 3-D printed clothing. The second that happens, I'm only wearing 3-D printed clothing. New shirt every day. [INAUDIBLE] Shatter it. Build a new shirt. Just build a new shirt. Only one shirt. Who cares? You get a hole in it, you just patch it with another chain, like a little link at the 3-D printer. Yep. Spill some ketchup on it. Forget it. Pull out that little piece three print a new piece. I like it. Alright guys it's time for your very last piece of user feedback. Which is of course as always your phone tographer of the day. [MUSIC] Alright so David L. wrote to us. And he sent us a lot of pictures and I have to say like I picked all of them. So, David L Rhodes just said hey guys my name's David and I'm from San Fransisco Bay Area. Just found out about your show and I'm glad to see two of my favorite internet hosts on it. Which ones? Aw. Yeah I wonder who they are. Here are some photos I took from my recent trip to Europe on my iPhone five. Pick your favorite spanks. Oh my god this guy's good. They're, they're all great. I mean not that everybody isn't good. Great but I mean yeah they're really nice pictures. And then he also says p.s. Hey Kale when will we see a return of the zebra cane? Oh. So he, he, he you are rally one of his favorite hats. I should wow. What a dump. What a dump this is. Wow. If that castle wasn't in the way this would have been a really great shot. I know god. That castle really just got in the way of all those nice trees. That was I mean. Oh my god where does this guy live? I picked all of them I couldn't pick a good one I couldn't. Like this is Middle Earth. No he went to Europe for Oh. the Summer, it' definitely I mean yeah see it's like we see stuff like this and we're like that's not LA. Yeah. That looks nice. Yeah I know, most people are like stupid castle! I hate my life Out of my way, I gotta do my selfy schtick. Well David, definitely my favorite viewer. Super good. And Zebra Cane's favorite viewer now too. Not quite my favorite but close. Like I would say that was a almost. I gotta bring Zebra Cane in. You gotta bring Zebra Cane in. You should have it, put it right there. But you think that, the issue is that he's, he asks for a lot of money. And his writer is incre, is, is unreal. His concert writer, guys. It's unbelievable. You wouldn't like it. Zebra Cane is like more demanding than Lindsay Lohan. Also. He only speaks in expletives which. inappropriate for this show. Yeah so there you go. Dude's innaprope. But anyways yeah, thank you for that. Yeah thanks. If you guys want to submit your phonetography to be considered on this show you can email us at CNET.com you can also send over your user feedback there. Uh,if you absolutely hate email we got you covered we're on social media, we're Tomorrow Daily on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can find us on the YouTube, Google plus. We're tomorrow daily tv, we're on tumbler, you can see your beautiful photography if it gets featured on Tumbler. That's true. You can compare and contrast. You can do that. And see all of my favorite all my favorite people. But So good. If you are if you're visiting from middle earth don't forget to subscribe to our channel, our You Tube channel. We accept all Baggins'. Yeah, all the Baggins'. And you'll have to have second breakfasts. Yes. Yeah, but don't forget to subscribe on You Tube also if you're listening on I Tunes don't forget to rate and review. Yeah, super good. And also our personal twatters. Tweeters, tweetors, tweetors? Tweet wars? Yeah, don't forget to subscribe to our personal- Our tweet wars. Twitter, twitter, tweet wars. Our tweet places, our tweet, tweet houses? Ashley Esqueda. And Khail Anonymous. Yeah, and that's it for today's show, you guys. We'll be back tomorrow with a whole bunch of weird, wonderful science, geek, pop culture, gaming, all that jazz. And until then, be good humans. We'll see you next time, bye. [MUSIC]