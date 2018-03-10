'Tomb Raider' shows us Lara Croft's softer side

Special Features
'Tomb Raider' shows us Lara Croft's softer sideDirector Roar Uthaug tells us how he and Alicia Vikander brought an iconic character back to the big screen.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Now I see the likeness. Intelligence. The recklessness. Lara is a strong inspirational character. She can shoot the bow and arrow. She can climb. But she also is smart and clever. All that combined makes her a really fascinating icon. How do you bring something new to? To an iconic character. You [UNKNOWN] [LAUGH]. There's a new Lara Croft that we want to introduce [UNKNOWN]. We wanted to create, of course, this kick **** female action hero. [SOUND] But she's also vulnerable. And that was important in this movie. And then we've of course through inspiration from both the 2013, we would gain from Rise of the TOMB RAIDER and also from previous synchronizations. Can you tell me a little bit about how you worked with Alicia Vikander on the stunts. Because the work she does in the film is Incredible. She worked extremely hard in preparing for this role, both with her trainer and also with her stunt coordinators to learn the fights, to learn the moves, to learn the art. To climb and to jump and swim, and she was just a real trooper. Living alone on an island for years and years and that sort of sending Walton Goggins's character and Dominic West's character a bit mad, seemed to be key to the way the characters were working. It was really important that, for example, for Mathias Vogel, our villain played by Walton Goggins. He's been on this island for seven years and he He's really tired and he just wanted to find that tomb and get home. And then Laura Croft Lansing is [INAUDIBLE]. You shouldn't have come here. I'm glad that you did. How did you come up with some of those puzzles? We're they your design? Is that something you're interested in? It was a really collaborate effort. I knew I couldn't trust you to solve my puzzle. Unfortunately if you're watching this tape then it means that I must be dead. The puzzles are such an important part, [UNKNOWN] the games as well. And you want to create puzzles that isn't obvious and that people can be a part of Lara solving them. I thought that was interesting that Lara doesn't really have a love interest in the film, there is such a pin to romance that But she's not focused on that. I can really feel that. The emotional heart of this movie is the father daughter story. And we didn't want Lara to have other relationships that would take away from that. Between this and Atomic Blonde last year, do you think there's a new kind of female action hero emerging? I think we've seen it in movies like Wonder Woman. There's really a thirst for a strong female characters on the big screen. And I'm really proud to have helped Lara Croft come into that as well. You can't be too careful these days. The world has gone bloody made. I'll take two.