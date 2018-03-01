Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-large

Apple Byte
Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-largeBigger is better, with three new iPhone Xs coming in 2018. Apple's working on releasing new AirPods this year and its own Apple on-ear headphones as well.
Transcript
[MUSIC] What's good? Brian Tong here. And welcome to the Apple Byte for everything. Good or bad inside the world of Apple. And it's a real beefy show to this so let's just jump in. The big story for this week is according to Bloomberg, Apple indeed release three new iPhone in 2018 eckly in the rumours from Kay Jay Securities. Now Apple's working on a second generation 5.8 inch oled phone, a new larger 6.5 inch oled iPhone, that will be the iPhone 10 plus. But come on, you know, let's have a little fun here. Let's just call it the iPhone XL because that's still too large for my Form fitting, you know, skinny jeans. It's so tight. Now there's also a third, lower cost 6.1 inch iPhone with the similar iPhone 10 design, but with an LCD screen that's cheaper and aimed for everyone after iPhone 10 sales missed expectations. All models will feature an edge to edge display, face ID with a true depth camera, and yes, the notch. The report says the two higher end IPhones will feature new A12 processors. At least one model could be available in gold because, you know. I love gold. I know you do. Bloomberg says Apple is considering including dual sims to make it easier for people to switch carriers while traveling, but it's not a sure thing yet. Some prototypes of the larger 6.5 inch feature a screen resolution of 1242 by 2688 and check this out a sneak peak of what could be a first look at the larger iPhone display leaked out from an LG display plant in Vietnam. Unless that person has really tiny hands. Now, if you still can't wait but you don't wanna drop a grand of cheddar for iPhone 10, Asus is looking to fill that void On the cheap with their ZenPhone 5 announced at Mobile World Congress that looks almost just like an iPhone X. But it will cost around $590 US. It even has the horrible notch. But ASUS can brag and say, our notch is smaller than yours, Apple. And then Apple will counter with, yeah, bro, but you got a big-ass chin. But we know Apple would never even stoop that low or would they? All right Mobile World Congress also brought us the debut of the new Samsung Galaxy S9 a solid incremental upgrade for Galaxy users. By far their best phone but how does it compare to the iPhone 10 when it comes to speed? Benchmarking of a demo unit at the show by AnandTeck. Showed that the Exynos 9810 chip inside the S9 is fast, but was still outperformed by Apples A11 and even their A10 chip. It may not have been optimized So we'll give them that for now. But initially, out of the gates, the Galaxy S9 is slower than the iPhone 10, and iPhone 8. So, Apple by nation you can now relax and start relentlessly posting, Samsung sucks, in the comments. You know, if you didn't already. All right, in other news that you might not be too thrilled about, Barclay's reports average wait times for battery replacements for older iPhones Has jumped up from 2.7 weeks to 4.5 weeks based on their Apple Store checks. Now once you initiate the $29 replacement, stores need to order the part from Apple, but it won't be a quick process. I've already [UNKNOWN] Apple this whole situation enough, at least they're doing something. But you know what? This just reeks of rotten Apple. Ew! Now, want even more goodies? I told you this was a beefy show. We missed this last week because guess what, surprise, we're a weekly show. Bloomberg reports Apple is planning to release an upgrade to the AirPods that still, for the record, look silly. But you know, you see enough of them and you start getting used to seeing this every day now. The update will bring a new wireless chip that will manage bluetooth connections better And enable you to bring up Siri by just saying, hey Siri without physically tapping the air pods, which can still feel a little uncomfortable to push in your ear hole. I'm a huge fan of this functionality because it will open up a slot for more physical controls directly on the air pods by making Siri all voice. But I still want to slide. Up and down for volume control, at the least. Now Apple's also working on another air pod model for release as early as next year that's planned to be water resistant. Apple has never made that official claim with the current air pods, although EverythingApplePro has put them to the test. And they survive. Well, let's have some fun here. What should Apple call them? I could see them called the AirPods Sport or let's just get cray cray and call them Water Pods or do you even have a better one? Guess what? I'll pick the best name that makes me laugh and give the winner something from my secret stash. So, tell us in the comments Now also a patent as far back as April of last year hinted at an AirPods case that could double as a wireless charging dock for an Apple Watch or iPhone, and there was even a version of the AirPods case that was described to be waterproof as well. So there's a whole lot more we can see coming from Apple's AirPods that still look like this. All right, KGI Securities reports Apple is working not only on new AirPods, But their own high-end, over-the-ear headphones with an all-new design that will reportedly debut in the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest. Design of these convenient as the airpods, these could be a direct competitor to their own beats line, appealing to a slightly more mature audience and with the brand cache of Apple. Just slap an Apple logo on it. Because you can never underestimate the brand. Also, you all know I enjoyed the sound of the homepod but it really didn't do anything else that great for me so much that, yes, I returned mine. So sorry to let the fanboys down but But I'll come back to it if it gets a whole lot better. Like I've said, it's good, but just not 349 good with everything else out there. Now, NPD Group Data found the homepod beat out all other smart speaker first-day preorders. With the exception of the Amazon.com that product is $49. We know Apple, you wanna kinda bring down the price but you need to pump up the value with more features, a smarter [UNKNOWN], a smarter home compatibility and then Then you've got something that can compete beyond just being an Apple music speaker. Okay patent news a new Apple patent has been granted for a dual display MacBook or a second generation iPad Pro titled dual display Display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections. Now, this would eliminate a physical keyboard or track pad, and the second display could also be used as a sketch pad or for gaming controls based on past [UNKNOWN]. Now, in one version, a hinge would hold two displays together, to form a new Mac Book. In another new version, the hinge could be designed with magnetic, so it could become a two-in-one device, or a second-gen iPad. And you know how much I love my iPad Pro. Now this doesn't mean Apple is going to do this right away or ever. Other companies already have dual displays on laptops with these fully rotating hinges and are also, guess what? They're also thinking about this. And before we go, we couldn't even pack in all the stuff we wanted to this week, but we couldn't end the show without saying happy birthday to Steve Jobs, who would have turned 63 years old On February the 24th. He's really the reason many of us fell in love with tech. The reason this show exists and the reason we're all watching it together. Aw. Thank you SJ. All right that's gonna do it for this week. You can email me at theapplebyte@cnet.com or tweet me @Bryantong. And remember to comment, airpod sport, water pods, or you got something better. Thanks so much for watching and we'll catch you all next time for another Byte of the Apple. [MUSIC]