Tomorrow Daily
This VR chair revolves 360 degrees vertically (Tomorrow Daily 232)Ashley and Khail talk about how YouTube Gaming might help Twitch, watch a crazy full-body VR machine that even simulates full vertical revolutions and wish they could visit an interactive exhibit in Tokyo featuring 60,000 LED lights.
Transcript
On todays show, Ubisoft invests in a very interesting VR, full body thing. Also a really cool art installation in Tokyo that you're not going to want to miss if you're in Tokyo. And YouTube and Google are taking on the live streaming giant Twitch. Who will win? I don't know, It's Tomorrow Daily. Greetings citizens of the internet welcome to Tamara and Daily the best known talk show in the Universe. I am Ashley Esqueda that's Khail Anonymous. Man you look like google trying to fight [UNKNOWN]. This is serious. But like blindfolded. Yeah, yeah, yeah. While you're doing it. Oh of course, you just got to swing blindly. Yeah. That's the way to do it. All right, let's just hit the headlines. [SOUND] Okay, I'm gonna go first, because this is like the big news of the day. Indeed. Google has stepped up. They're gaining offerings. I don't know if you know, but one of the biggest things on YouTube is gaming. There's millions to be made there. PewDiePie. There's millionaires. I have friends that are millionaires because of this stuff. It blows my mind. So a while back, YouTube announced they're gonna have a gaming app, and it is launch Today. So now you can go, you can check it out. This video that you're watching right now is a first look at it. Logan and I got a chance to check it out this morning, and it's pretty clean. I didn't know what to expect. But it's pretty clean. It is obviously just basically a better. I'm not going to go opinion [CROSSTALK] I was gonna say, oh, I'm hearing an opinion! It is similar to Twitch. This is... Totally on attack at Twitch. And what's great about this is we're gonna find out, I think we're gonna find our winner. I feel like there's gonna be a winner. You feel like there's gonna be a solid winner? Because there's very famous people on Twitch making lots of money making their career on there. Who's gonna move over or are people just gonna rise from the bottom and we're gonna have two separate places. Choose inside. Who's picking sides and which side are they picking. And are viewers willing to switch over to here. Maybe they're already watching [UNKNOWN]. Let me break down, real quick, some of the features they have on here. Okay. You can favorite a game. So, let's you're super into Fallout. You can favorite Fallout and now you'll have, just like your subscription bar on YouTube. It will kind of prioritize Fallout videos and let you know if somebody is streaming Fallout, Hm. Or you, know Minecraft if you're still doing that. You can also favorite your favorite streamer or channels. Okay, Like you can on YouTube. Yeah, there's a side comment section, just like on twitch. They don't have really cool emoticons, from what I can tell, like Twitch. You can't make your own personalized emoticons. You don't build a smaller placer. I haven't seen donations, which is a big part of Twitch. It's how the Twitch people make their money. Oh, okay. Right, okay. But yeah, basically, it's kind of, it looks Pretty streamlined. As you can see on the screen, you can get an app for your iOS, or you can get one for Android. It's again, pretty clean. I haven't had a lot of good experiences with the Twitch app. This is Logan right now showing you a live video feed of somebody playing, I'm guessing, Forza. I'm thinking. What's this game? Forza. For that. So, yeah, it plays pretty well. Yeah. I mean, considering it's its first day out- Very pleased. I'm very impressed. I didn't have any relationship with twitch. But, so there you go. That's the back and forth of it. You can try it out today just on your browser. Gaming, gaming.youtube.com. Hey, make it a point to show you in the video. What are your thoughts? I think, we had talked right before hand, about how Twitch has kind of been resting on its laurels. And I think, even now, after Amazon purchased it, they're like, oh, well, you know, it's pretty good the way it is. And let's just don't fix it if it's not broken and let's not do anything to it. Let's just let people enjoy it. But now, I think this is great for everybody, including streamers. Because now both services are going to start competing to be better and offer more options for moderating, offer more options for streamers, offer more content deals. I know content ID's been a big to do on YouTube. The IDs, the content matching stuff. But for me, like, I feel like this is. Well you don't want this content. I do too. I like watching Twitch. Or like I watched Twitch when there's something I'm interested in. So that's all ultimately what I would add, just I mean like short form Are you more likely to start watching this content now, as opposed to when it was on Twitch? Yes, because I already have a Google account, I already have a YouTube account, I'm there anyway.>> I think that's what they're hoping for-- I have to specifically go out to Twitch, and make a conscious decision to go I'm going to go see what Twitch is what's going on on Twitch. I don't have to do that with YouTube. So I feel like I'll use this service. As someone who is very much in this world. A big key factor is going to be the relationships for things like when there's a tournament, for like League of Legends or something like that, because you're going to be showing that you're taking the platform seriously. I know for a fact that they're definitely going to lock some of that stuff in. There's going to be a huge tournament, yeah. But competition is good guys. The reason I'm so excited about, the reason what I did, or if I sounded excited is because I like the fact that there's going to be a little bit of a competition. It's only the best. People are gonna have to compete. And that's exciting to me, not that I care that Google gets more love or YouTube. I like Twitch. I don't think we care who wins. It's just nice to know that they're both gonna get better. I That's great for everybody involved. Logan's been talking about streaming for a long, long, long, long, long, long time. Logan, are you more likely to stream now that they have this? I'm still uploading my response. Oh, he's still uploading his response. Oh. Oh, so, Logan has a response as to what he thinks, yeah. He's still thinking about it. No, I'm not going to do it. Nope, nevermind. Oh, come on! I was waiting for that. Nope, he doesn't want to stream. Forget it. Forget about it. Okay. Okay, let me tell you about MM1 So you'll find this very interesting because it's VR based and I feel like you're gonna want one of these in your house, but you can't have one because it's more aimed at arcades. But Ubisoft just invested in this company, MM Company, who makes this device called MM1. We have a video of it. This is a full body immersive VR experience in a chair. So they're playing Fantastic Track Mania 2, which is crazy. Track Mania 2 Stadium, which is totally nuts, this is the chair, this is the prototype. What? So the prototype of this chair, it's called MM1. It can rotate 45 degrees left or right, so you can sort of tilt sideways 45 degrees, so there you go, he's tilting. They claim it has a one millisecond response time and a 20 millisecond position correction time. The one cool thing about this is, it actually does a full vertical loop, so it goes all the up and back, head over heels. Wow. Wow. And you can come back to straight up. So if you're riding a rollercoaster in virtual reality, you would actually experience this loop. Honestly what this needed was this guy needed an actual mounted steering wheel. That would be amazing, that would be amazing. But here's the thing, they wanna use it for more than just driving games, yeah. So the idea is that this prototype is going to be sold to a When it's finished, the design will be sold to arcades, licensed out to arcades for things like driving games. And there you go, he's upside down. That to me, is maybe my favorite thing about the whole operation here. So larger venues, obviously, I'm assuming Notch is just gonna buy one of these and have it built. He probably has some weird virtual reality room in his giant house. I have like 43. [UNKNOWN] three the [UNKNOWN] room. I know that's not the right- That definitely isn't, that's more German. But this chair is gonna make it debut at Paris Games Week in October, and this is the thing I though was really interesting about it, or the fun Fun part about it was that e-sports players who make it to the TrackMania 2 Stadium finals are gonna use those, like, they're gonna play with those. I don't know if they want to. So they need to bring out some mops, cuz there's gonna be some vomit, like for sure. Some people are gonna have motion sickness. But they were saying that this will be, if everything goes well, this will be the first full-motion VR Chairman, like they're gonna play with those chairs. So if you're in Paris and you happen to be during games week in October. They're also gonna open reservations to test this out to the general public to check out their prototype. So you should definitely, if you're in Paris in October, this might be a thing that you want to do. What do you think of that James Cameron. Yeah. What about that! We are competition! Mic drop. Yeah! Very serious. All right? [LAUGH] Like I saw it and I was just like, okay. First of all, I wanna try one of those really bad. But secondly, you like the Aliens guy right now, and it's pretty great. Aliens. Can somebody just make that meme? Just do it one more time for everybody. Yeah, I got it. Is it this way? Yeah, that right there. Right there Yeah. Good, all right. [LAUGH] So that, I thought it was really cool, but okay, and let me tell you about this other international installation that I think is just amazing looking and I want to go experience it but I wont because I'm not planning on going to Japan anytime in the next month. So this is called Crystal Universe. It's by a tech art design lab called teamLab. It's an art studio, I'm sorry. And this is really cool. So it kinda looks like a bunch of crystals [WHISTLES] hanging in a room but they're really LEDs. There's 60,000 LEDs in this room that you walk through. And it's interactive with the visitors. So if the visitor walks through it, it changes. And there. So, like, this is so intense. I would never go in there under the influence of alcohol. I'd probably start screaming and pass out. So yeah, these are all LED lights, 60,000 of them. Suspended in space. Plus teamLab has this 4D vision technology that makes the lights look totally infinite. So, as you're walking through it, it changes and adjusts to your position in the room On top of that, there's a smartphone element involved, that allows visitors to tap on the screen and do things like create planets and nebulae and stars. Wow. All that stuff. So it's really, really cool. I love what they're doing With stuff like this. We see a lot of these exhibitions in Japan, and of course this one is also in Japan. It's in Tokyo. It'll be there at the Pola Museum annex in Tokyo until September 27th, so you have a little while. But yeah, there is the There's a smartphone app that you can use, so you tap on that, and then you can actually yeah, toss it right out into the exhibition, and then it'll create it, which is pretty incredible. Wow. I just wanna go, I wanna just live there. I would Get lost in there. [LAUGH] Look at how amazing that is though. It's just the genesis of all these different things. It's just really cool, and I thought it was super fascinating. I just love stuff like that that has no purpose beyond just being beautiful, and showing us how amazing technology can be. Good. Pick. Great work, team lab. High five. Also, bring it to America, bring it to the USA, so that we can check it out. Because I will go to there, 100%, I will go to there. Alright guys. We're gonna take a quick break. We will be right back. It's a Wednesday. We have a really awesome mod squad and, of course, your user feedback. Do we have user feedback? Yeah. We have user feedback. We have the album user feedback. But before we go, you have to check out this video of a very, very ambitious Luigi trying to beat a ghost time for a lap in Mario, but in real life. It's Corridor Digital? I think so, yeah. We'll be right back. Don't click away. [MUSIC] Welcome back to the show. Oh, are you really at that? I know some people who are. This is the first time I've ever done it. You could be a pro. I don't know. Wow, that was amazing. All right, let's, I. I slapped myself in the face, don't congratulate me for that. Keep going, slap yourself more. Okay. [SOUND] All right. It's Mod Squad. [MUSIC] All right so I've seen quite a few custom control panels for PCs. Like you see these kind of like custom but you're all like I built a little controller, like whatever. This guy went so far above and beyond the standard, my mind is not only blown, but I think I'll be impressed for the rest of my life. This is insane. So this [UNKNOWN] made a full working control panel with switches, toggles, lights, everything, and hung it above his computer. It's all hooked up. So notice, yeah. He hits the big red button and it brings up a video of cats falling from the sky. That's the box above his monitor right there. So that's his PC up there. No, no. This is just the control panel. Okay. Yeah. Wow. So this control panel has 100 programmable buttons and switches. Some of them toggle on apps, so, like this line right here is Chrome Photoshop Premiere After-effects and iTunes and they all have different things that sort of give him a little bit of an idea of like what they do Notice there's like some things you might recognize, they're like the aperture science logo. Saw that, yep. Is very, he said he was inspired by Tron, less rock, more rock. That's for his music. Yeah that looked like Blade Runner. Huh, so Star Wars, Blade Runner, lot of these sort of futuristic Ideas here. Other options, like the control panel, operating system shortcuts, that's the control panel control. I like that, the control panel control. He has playlists, he can toggle on a playlist. Sound effects, he has a whole board for- That's Hal. Yeah, Hal. He's got a whole bunch of different pop culture references in here. I love it so much. It's great. He has really, really, really great stuff here. He said he put the whole process up from start to finish on imager, then posted it to Reddit. And he talked about what he was doing. He was like, I had no idea what I was doing. At first. But, he obviously has a really good knowledge of Photoshop and AfterEffects and so he's able to make those cuts from graphics, test them out, cut everything open, use this box. And then he said that he kind of made it up as he went along. With all the soldering and connecting everything, he just learned about it as he went. And he said sorry everybody, it's not for sale. He will not be filling it. He said he really likes it. He doesn't know how he kind of lived without it until now. Like he thought it'd just be really cool to have, thought it'd be a good idea. And he said he might make a version two in a few years. Maybe. That's pretty amazing stuff. Wow. Pretty amazing stuff. Lot of work. So much work, I mean a ridiculous amount of work. Ridiculous amount of work, really great so impressive. Really, really really impressive. So high five mashcot, you crushed that DIY panel. That is legit cool. Okay. Last thing's last. We got to talk about you guys, so it's time for user feedback. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [LAUGH] Alright, we asked you guys to use the hashtag, tv album, because we talked about the vinyl fi. That does albums, and what playlists you would want to make. You guys made some good ones. Gonzalo wrote in said Side a. Underwater Love- Smoke city honey pie by the Beatles and then Clair de lune- Debussy. Oh nice! Quite a very eclectic collection of music, but I like it. Don wrote in and said Larry Gatlin, Midnight Choir, Collins Raye, Love, Me. That was a good one. And then SpikeTiger wrote in and said just this. Let me know when we can 3D print a TDAlbum and a player Oh that. What? Just me singing the hits? And you singing the back up? No, no, just that, just printing. 3-D printing an album. Like when can you 3-D print a vinyl record. Oh. Like put in all the information. Have a printer print you up your own record. I thought he meant. I thought he meant a record like our best hits. Listen I hate the sound of my own voice so. Highway. Not a good idea. To the TD zone. Yeah, perfect. Perfect. You can use that as a sound board. That's it, you're welcome. But yeah, so that was your easier feedback. That was great and now it is time for a very last user feedback which is always our phonetographer of the day. [MUSIC] Alright so we talked a lot about how are viewers like the hike, but>> that's right, yea.>> Alex decided to go in a different direction. Sound?>> Into a city, the opposite of nature. hiking. So he wrote in said hi my name is Alex, love the show just wanted to share two photos I took on my iPhone six while on a trip to Japan. The first one is in Osaka in the Dotonbori area. The second is the view from the Park Hyatt in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Keep up the good work. Oh! That's from Alex. Look at that. That is amazing! I love Japan. I love it so much. I do Too even though I've never been there. Oh my God. I'm Japanese in my heart. Yeah. I'm half Japanese in my heart. This is one of my favorite places I ever been in my life. Great. Yeah, that looks great. Can I see the first image again producer Logan? Look at that,t hat's incredible. I've never seen anything like that in real life, not even a little bit, pretty amazing. So Alex, high fives to you, good sir. Thanks for sending in those photos of Japan. At least I can live vicariously through your phonetography. If you guys wanna send in your phonetography, you can email us tommorow@cnet.com. Make sure you give us permission to use your pictures, tell us what device you took it with, and give us a little story cuz we love stories. And you can always follow Tomorrow Daily on social media. We're on Twitter, Facebook, all that stuff. But if you really want to get to know us, follow us as individuals because we're more than the sum of our parts. I am [UNKNOWN] on twitter. And I am [UNKNOWN] on twitter. And you can follow Logan too. @loganmouy- He is @loganmouy. .com/hunkydudes/freshlyoiled. Stop me. Stop me now. No I'll never stop, that was amazing. So yeah. You can call everybody, that's it for the show today. We'll be back tomorrow with a weird, wonderful [UNKNOWN] of science fact, science fiction, geek pop culture, gaming, and all that stuff blown up in your face. Until then, leave it human. We'll see you guys next time. Bye. [MUSIC]