This tough garage fridge chills under extreme conditions

Appliances
This tough garage fridge chills under extreme conditionsDesigned to tame the harsh temperature swings of your garage, the Gladiator Chillerator works to keep its insides cool no matter what.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey, guys. This is Ryan Bennett at CNet and we are checking out the Gladiator Chillerator. It's a special fridge made for your garage. And it is actually a product that is powered by Whirlpool technology and as you can see, it has a tread metal design up front. It also is mounted on caster wheels so you can roll it around your garage. But what's really important is you can fill it with a whole lot of beer. Now that's a sight to see. Also the technology inside will help prevent the internal temperature from fluctuating. Up and down, no matter what the temperature is outside. It could be really hot. If you're living in a hot environment or in the Northeast and it's really cold out there, it'll keep the temperature inside nice and constant. That way, you don't lose your valuables in there. So if you actually want to purchase this refrigerator, it's going to cost you. About $1300, $1,299. They're looking at different ways link it with mobile apps so you know if it's going to be cool in time when you get home, but this particular model is available right now. There you have it folks, we just took a first look at the Gladiator Chillerator. By Whirlpool. I'm Bryan Bennet for CNet Appliances. [MUSIC]