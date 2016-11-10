This Samsung foldable phone may become reality in February

CNET Update
This Samsung foldable phone may become reality in FebruaryThe Korean company has filed a patent application for a phone that bends down the middle. This new take on the flip phone is reportedly coming next year, possibly revealed at the Mobile World Congress trade show.
Transcript
The flip phone of the future is a foldable phone. Samsung has been working on making phones with bendable screens. The Korean company recently published a patent for a phone that folds in half, right down the middle of the screen. Closing like a wallet or makeup compact. Samsung has been tinkering with the concept for some time now, it created a promotional video for bendable phones a few years ago which you're seeing here, and back in June, Bloomberg reported that we could see such a phone become reality next year maybe even two types of phones with bendable screens. Samsung could debut these at Mobile World Congress. It's a major mobile trade show held every February in Barcelona, Spain. I'm Bridget Carey. You can stay on top of the biggest stories at CNET.com/update.