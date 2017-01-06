This mini camera turns your sunglasses into Spectacles

CES 2017
This mini camera turns your sunglasses into SpectaclesThe PogoCam can turn a pair of old-fashioned sunglasses into Snapchat Spectacle-like smart eyewear to snap pictures and videos without taking out your phone.
Transcript
Forget about snap chat spectacles. This tiny device is gonna make your old fashioned sun glasses a lot more chirpy. The power cam is a tiny camera that detaches to sun glasses to take pictures and record videos without putting on your phone. Slide forward when in use, turn on by pressing the back button. And then press one on the front button for photos or twice for video. Nobody's has to know about it. Just don't expect pre-quality images from this kind of camera. More like social media quality. The photo cam has a five mega pixel sensor that can record. Record video in an HD comes in about a hundred images worth of onboard storages or about 2 mins. worth of video. Now there is a catch. While they do in fact that it has the magnitude of a traditional sun glasses, they have to be one the [UNKNOWN] partner brand like Argos and Postergrand. And even then I wouldn't go in a job with it because the magnet on the camera is not quite bumped proof. And may fall off an impact. The other downside is that the camera itself doesn't pair with your phone which is how they were able to keep it at just six grams. This mean you'll need to transfer all your photos and videos using the carrying case that comes with it. So forget about snapping your live streaming content. The upside is that you can use your footage everywhere other than snapchat and your battery will last you almost a month. The PogoCam will come with a set of sunglasses of your choice at launch and will cost around $150 just in time for summer of this year.