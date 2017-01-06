Your video, "This mini camera turns your sunglasses into Spectacles "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CES 2017

This mini camera turns your sunglasses into Spectacles

The PogoCam can turn a pair of old-fashioned sunglasses into Snapchat Spectacle-like smart eyewear to snap pictures and videos without taking out your phone.
1:25 /
Transcript
Forget about snap chat spectacles. This tiny device is gonna make your old fashioned sun glasses a lot more chirpy. The power cam is a tiny camera that detaches to sun glasses to take pictures and record videos without putting on your phone. Slide forward when in use, turn on by pressing the back button. And then press one on the front button for photos or twice for video. Nobody's has to know about it. Just don't expect pre-quality images from this kind of camera. More like social media quality. The photo cam has a five mega pixel sensor that can record. Record video in an HD comes in about a hundred images worth of onboard storages or about 2 mins. worth of video. Now there is a catch. While they do in fact that it has the magnitude of a traditional sun glasses, they have to be one the [UNKNOWN] partner brand like Argos and Postergrand. And even then I wouldn't go in a job with it because the magnet on the camera is not quite bumped proof. And may fall off an impact. The other downside is that the camera itself doesn't pair with your phone which is how they were able to keep it at just six grams. This mean you'll need to transfer all your photos and videos using the carrying case that comes with it. So forget about snapping your live streaming content. The upside is that you can use your footage everywhere other than snapchat and your battery will last you almost a month. The PogoCam will come with a set of sunglasses of your choice at launch and will cost around $150 just in time for summer of this year.

Latest Photography videos

Video: The Hasselblad X1D-50c delivers when image is everything
The Hasselblad X1D-50c delivers when image is everything
1:39
This highly portable medium-format mirrorless camera is great in good light, but could use some tweaks.
Play video
Video: iPhone X takes on Pixel 2 in camera shootout (The 3:59, Ep. 323)
iPhone X takes on Pixel 2 in camera shootout (The 3:59, Ep. 323)
4:40
CNET pits 2 top flagship cameras against each other, the NSA deals with another breach and Google is trying to prevent strangers from...
Play video
Video: Best cameras for the 2017 holidays
Best cameras for the 2017 holidays
1:54
Here are some gift ideas to capture that special moment.
Play video
Video: Google Clips camera looks for quick moments to capture
Google Clips camera looks for quick moments to capture
4:23
Google unveiled its new $249 Clips camera, which uses AI to look for everyday, sharable moments.
Play video
Video: Pixel 2 gets better camera, optical photo and video stabilization
Pixel 2 gets better camera, optical photo and video stabilization
2:10
Google shows off its new enhanced camera for the Pixel 2, with better auto focus, portrait mode and new photo and video optical stabilization.
Play video
Video: Insta360 Pro camera looks like an extra from Star Wars
Insta360 Pro camera looks like an extra from Star Wars
1:16
This 360-degree camera makes stereoscopic 3D 360 video at a price that's lower than most other pro cameras out there.
Play video
Video: The Arcus backpack is a clown car for tech equipment
The Arcus backpack is a clown car for tech equipment
1:27
The struggle to fit all your daily gear in one bag is real. Arcus wants to help: It has three main compartments, including one that...
Play video
Video: How I battled the elements to capture Scotland's wildlife on camera
How I battled the elements to capture Scotland's wildlife on camera
17:20
I suffered through rain, mud, loneliness and lack of sleep to get the best photographs I could manage of some of Scotland's most majestic...
Play video