Smart Home

This iOS app could be a calming Presence in your home

People Power's free Presence iOS app turns your out-of-date devices into home security hubs.
[MUSIC] Hi guys I'm Megan Wollerton for CNet appliances here with the review of People Power's presence IOS app. It's IOS only only although People Power is planning to bring an Andriod option into the mix soon but it currently takes your old iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad. And converts it into a security camera in just a few minutes. So here's how it works. It's really, really very simple. You just download the Presence IOS app on device that you want to leave a home or your business to monitor your stuff when your gone. And download it on your other device, probably your phone that you're. Taking with you everywhere and that secondary device that you take with you you can use to utilize streaming, receive email alerts, push notifications and make other adjustments to the camera on the go. This is pretty much what Dropcam Pro or any of the other paid IP cameras do, but it's just a workaround that lets. To repurpose an old iOS device and turn it into a security camera. One thing Presence does that I really like is that you can set a home or away mode. So that when you're away you can receive the motion alerts and when you're home you won't receive them. You can also engage your device's flashlight to act as kind of a makeshift night vision. It works pretty well, but of course, it isn't going to deliver the same optics you see with some of the other wi-fi cameras. [music] So all in all, I think presence is a solid way to ease into diy security, even though, I think [INAUDIBLE] has a slight edge in terms of usability. And it's [UNKNOWN] channel. Thanks for watching. Be sure to check out my full review of the Presence IOS app on CNet,com. I'm Megan Mullerton for CNet Appliances. [MUSIC]

