Your video, "The things ​you ​find in Neil Armstrong's closet "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Crave

The things ​you ​find in Neil Armstrong's closet

Astronaut ​Neil Armstrong's widow uncovers long-​lost space gear that went to the ​moon and back, ​and now it'​s on display at the Smithsonian.​
1:45 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, recently announced a new temporary exhibit called, Outside the Spacecraft. Celebrating fifty years of extra vehicular activity in space. The exhibit features items that were aboard the Apollo Eleven spacecraft, manned by Neil Armstrong, and led to the first human footsteps on the Moon surface. That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. Some of the items on display were found in Armstrong's closet by his widow, Carol Armstrong, after his death in 2012. What she found was a white cloth purse like bag which was immediately identified by NASA as a McDivitt Purse and was used for stowing loose items in the space craft. A webpage dedicated to the items of the McDivitt Purse can be found online at NASA.gov. Inside Neil Armstrong's McDivitt Purse were a number of items that have been confirmed by experts. As having made the journey to the moon and back. A few of these items include a waist tether strap that was part of the astronaut's umbilical chord which kept the astronauts tethered to the spacecraft. Another item that was found was a 60 millimeter film camera that Armstrong used to document the trip. These items are very significant because they have not been seen by anyone for over 45 overs. And remain in great condition. Transcripts from the mission do refer to the bags, so it was known that the contents were returning to earth with the crew. Armstrong called it, just a bunch of trash that we want to take back. Well, now it's our trash, Mr. Armstrong, and they are now known as space artifacts. You can read more about the items found in Neil Armstrong's closet at crave dot cnet dot com.

Latest Culture videos

Video: Lara Croft is a hero for our time
Lara Croft is a hero for our time
3:31
Alicia Vikander tells us how the video game and action movie hero "goes out to create change and fight for a better course."
Play video
Video: Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 121)
Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 121)
49:37
Early benchmarks show the iPhone X is faster than the Galaxy S9. Plus: DXO Mark ranks the Galaxy S9 Plus the best phone camera and...
Play video
Video: Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-large
Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-large
7:32
Bigger is better, with three new iPhone Xs coming in 2018. Apple's working on releasing new AirPods this year and its own Apple on-ear...
Play video
Video: Alex Garland knows how to tell a good story
Alex Garland knows how to tell a good story
7:49
The writer, director and bender of sci-fi genres never approaches the same story twice, always finding new ways to talk about complex...
Play video
Video: Apple's giving AirPods some Siri smarts (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 120)
Apple's giving AirPods some Siri smarts (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 120)
43:48
Plus, new iPads are expected in March, and Apple tops Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies for 2018.
Play video
Video: Which new iPads are coming in March?
Which new iPads are coming in March?
6:09
New iPads are just around the corner. Can you really use mayo to remove HomePod "white rings"? And Apple employees are walking into...
Play video
Video: Use these apps and you won't spend Galentine's Day alone
Use these apps and you won't spend Galentine's Day alone
2:34
These apps are like Tinder for gal pals. Hey Vina, Bumble BFF, Present can help you find a friend for Galentine's Day.
Play video
Video: The HomePod and Sonos One both leave marks on wood surfaces (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 119)
The HomePod and Sonos One both leave marks on wood surfaces (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 119)
49:03
Apple confirms the HomePod leaves white rings on some wooden surfaces, but they aren't the only one. We dive deep into the HomePod.
Play video