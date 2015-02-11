The things ​you ​find in Neil Armstrong's closet

Crave
The things you find in Neil Armstrong's closetAstronaut Neil Armstrong's widow uncovers long-lost space gear that went to the moon and back, and now it's on display at the Smithsonian.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, recently announced a new temporary exhibit called, Outside the Spacecraft. Celebrating fifty years of extra vehicular activity in space. The exhibit features items that were aboard the Apollo Eleven spacecraft, manned by Neil Armstrong, and led to the first human footsteps on the Moon surface. That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. Some of the items on display were found in Armstrong's closet by his widow, Carol Armstrong, after his death in 2012. What she found was a white cloth purse like bag which was immediately identified by NASA as a McDivitt Purse and was used for stowing loose items in the space craft. A webpage dedicated to the items of the McDivitt Purse can be found online at NASA.gov. Inside Neil Armstrong's McDivitt Purse were a number of items that have been confirmed by experts. As having made the journey to the moon and back. A few of these items include a waist tether strap that was part of the astronaut's umbilical chord which kept the astronauts tethered to the spacecraft. Another item that was found was a 60 millimeter film camera that Armstrong used to document the trip. These items are very significant because they have not been seen by anyone for over 45 overs. And remain in great condition. Transcripts from the mission do refer to the bags, so it was known that the contents were returning to earth with the crew. Armstrong called it, just a bunch of trash that we want to take back. Well, now it's our trash, Mr. Armstrong, and they are now known as space artifacts. You can read more about the items found in Neil Armstrong's closet at crave dot cnet dot com.