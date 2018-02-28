Your video, "The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budget "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budget

The Black & Decker Purifry kitchen air-fryer costs less but still cooks crispy, tasty food.
1:05 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the $100 Black and Decker Purifry. It's more affordable compared to other air fryers from Delonghi and Tefal. Those will set you back at least $200. Even so, the Purifry does get the job done. It air fries with little or no oil It's dead simple to use too, just put your items in, set the temperature that you want, and turn the timer dial. Food cooked in the fryer definitely comes out crisp, crunchy, hot, and delicious. We're talking basics like french fries and chicken nuggets, but also burgers even chicken wings. There are some drawbacks to the pure fry though. It takes it a little longer to cook its food than other air fryers and it doesn't even come with a motorized stirring arm. You have to pull out the tray to give your food a shake a few times while frying. The printed text on the temperature dial is also ridiculously small and hard to read. The machine feels a bit flimsy, too, especially the little plastic latch on the tray handle. Still if you want to own a dedicated kitchen airfare for less money, the purify is worth checking out.
Black & Decker Purifry

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
The Black & Decker Purify air fryer is a perfect for frugal shoppers, but you'll need something bigger to feed a crowd.
Read Full Review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
1:18
This $89 garage door controller adds voice control and remote access smarts to your existing garage door opener.
Play video
Video: Your guide to creating a smart home
Your guide to creating a smart home
1:51
Overwhelmed by smart home gadgets? We're here to help.
Play video
Video: Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
1:30
The $99 Canary View security system charges you for simple stuff, like two-way talk.
Play video
Video: The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
1:58
Are Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant up to the challenge of an extremely Scottish accent? Only one way to find out...
Play video
Video: Garager keeps watch over your garage
Garager keeps watch over your garage
1:24
Spy on your garage with this $129 camera and garage door controller.
Play video
Video: Amazon buys Ring
Amazon buys Ring
1:25
Reuters says Amazon will acquire Ring for over $1 billion, but watchdogs are worried the purchase could suffocate the smart doorbell...
Play video
Video: Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy
Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy
2:01
The Paragon Mat is the latest addition to the Paragon Induction Cooking System, a countertop appliance that lets you set exact cooking...
Play video
Video: Your guide to buying the right smart lock
Your guide to buying the right smart lock
1:43
Here's what you need to know to choose the right smart lock for you.
Play video