Your video, "The hottest phones announced at MWC in 60 seconds "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

The hottest phones announced at MWC in 60 seconds

Samsung's two new flagship phones, Nokia's blast from the past, and the Vivo phone that gives you a taste of what phones will look like in the future.
1:04 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Mobile World Congress left us with a batch of great new phones, but these are the three that made a lasting impression. Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ have some important changes. The fingerprint scanner has changed positions, there's a new face unlock feature, but the most important upgrade is to the camera. It has a variable aperture that adapts to different lighting conditions. Nokia also launched a new flagship phone that looks a lot like S9s but the Nokia phone that stole the show was a blast from the past, the Nokia 8110 4G got refreshed after nearly two decades. With a new pin Paint job, a color screen, and a battery that'll hold up for 20 days. And yes, it still has snake. The [UNKNOWN] phone has an edge to edge display, a dual fingerprint scanner that's imbedded inside the screen, and a selfie camera that pops up like a piece of toast. And while this one is still a concept, the future may not be too far off. In San Francisco I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana cnet.com for CBS news. [MUSIC]

Latest Mobile videos

Video: These apps will get you ready for baseball season
These apps will get you ready for baseball season
1:53
Spring training games have begun and baseball's regular season will get underway later this month on March 29.
Play video
Video: 7 buzzworthy phones at Mobile World Congress
7 buzzworthy phones at Mobile World Congress
2:57
The Galaxy S9 is not the only new player. There's an iPhone X clone from Asus, a classic Nokia that makes a comeback and a futuristic...
Play video
Video: Samsung's Galaxy S9 is nice, but the Vivo Apex Concept is nicer
Samsung's Galaxy S9 is nice, but the Vivo Apex Concept is nicer
5:59
The Vivo Apex Concept might not be ready for the big time, but everyone's talking about it. The Galaxy S9 is a solid update, and the...
Play video
Video: Your Samsung phone can turn into a PC with touchpad
Your Samsung phone can turn into a PC with touchpad
1:46
Samsung's newest Dex dock envisions making the Galaxy phone a multitouch controller and low-key computer: just add monitor.
Play video
Video: Cheap phone, big ol' battery: It's the ZenFone Max Plus
Cheap phone, big ol' battery: It's the ZenFone Max Plus
1:24
Meet the newest bargain phone, fresh from CES 2018: the ZenFone Max Plus.
Play video
Video: Share your battery power with Cat S41 phone
Share your battery power with Cat S41 phone
1:40
The rugged Cat S41 phone can also take photos underwater.
Play video
Video: Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 1
Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 1
19:40
We wrap up the best of what CNET editors saw on the first full day of the show -- including VR, fingerprint sensors and robot dogs.
Play video
Video: See the first in-screen fingerprint scanner in action
See the first in-screen fingerprint scanner in action
1:32
Synaptics' scanner is hidden under the screen instead of in a button -- it's going to be a huge, huge trend in 2018.
Play video