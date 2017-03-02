Your video, "The finest film and TV shows online in March 2017 "
The finest film and TV shows online in March 2017

Netflix has some heavy hitters in "Iron Fist" and "Love" arriving. Meanwhile, Hulu continues to build itself quite the impressive movie library.
It's already a new month, so let's see what's coming up. Iron First arrives on Netflix on March 17th. It's yet another Marvel show. It takes place in the same universe as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the Avengers. Like most Netflix shows, the full season lands on the same day. That's 13 episodes to binge watch. Netflix also has the second season of Love starting on March 10th. The Judd Apatow series stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust playing a couple in a pretty unhealthy relationship It's sometimes cringeworthy, but is otherwise quite funny. Lucha Underground seasons one and two hit Netflix on March 15th. It's a wrestling show unlike a lot of others out there. If you just can't wait to see newer things on Netflix, watch the first three Jurassic Park movies, they hit Netflix on March 1st. Over on Hulu, watch the Karate Kid trilogy Trilogy. It was added on the first of March. But be aware, Karate Kid Part 3 is awful, terrible, really, really bad. Amazon has a handful of new titles in March. The highest profile one might be the fourth season of Orphan Black which arrives on March 16th. For more information on everything coming and going online, check out cnet.com/netpicks. I'm Iyaz Akhtar for cnet.com.

