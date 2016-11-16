The Almond 3 could totally use a good omen

CNET First Look
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi guys. This is the Almond 3 from Securifi. Now this is a dual-band Wi-Fi router, with a top speed of up to 830 megabits per second. But who cares? I know you're all looking at this screen right here. That's right, it's one of the few on the market that come with a touch screen. You can use the touch screen to manage and set it up. All right, it doesn't like my finger, but take a look, it comes with this stylus right here, and with this, it works much better. Basically each of the icons here represent a function of the router, just like an app on a smart phone. Take a look, there's an app Almond function. What's this for? well it turns out it can also work as a system. Three identical units. You can do any of this here as the main router, and the other two will work as extenders, that will extend the wi-fi network of the router. But there's more, there's an Add Sensor button here. Well, it turned out this one here can also work as a hub for smart devices. You can actually manage your entire home via the Almond app right here. So basically this system that does it all, wi-fi, smart devices and it can also work with Amazon Alexa if you want to voice control it. It's great, right? Not so fast. Now in testing the power system here kind of booking For example, this screen here is supposed to turn off by itself and lock out after 100 seconds but that only happens if you leave it on the home screen. If you leave it on any other screen, it's just a status. It will stay on forever. Another thing is when working as an extender, most of the function on the screen here are not available yet it's still there. So there's seem to be a lot of thing about the system here not really well thought out like it's still in beta state and in fact, some of the function of the router here actually has a word beta on it And that means sometimes you have to keep tapping and hope for the best. Now in real world testing as a single router the Almond 3 works pretty well but as a system it's not really reliable. Basically you can surf the web with it or stream some movie but if you play online games then this connection will drive you nuts. So my tech is for now the Almond system is trying to do too much and then kind of fail in the core mission which is being a reliable wi-fi system. Maybe after a few firm ware updates, it gonna work better. But even then who do you want to pay $400 for it. For that price just to be sure I recommend the Netgear Orbi or the Eero instead Add them both, in fact add them both right here. The orbi, the arrow. I know you never want me bragging about what I have and that's because [INAUDIBLE]. But this is all about the Almond 3 for Securify. [MUSIC]