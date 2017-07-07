Tesla to build enormous battery in Australia

CNET News Video
Tesla to build enormous battery in AustraliaThe project would improve South Australia's electrical grid. Elon Musk says the installation will be done within 100 days from the contract signature or it will be free.
Transcript
Good Day Australia. Tesla will build the world's largest lithium ion battery down under. Partnering with energy company Neon, Tesla will build the battery in South Australia this year. The Premier of South Australia tweeted the news and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also flew in to make the announcement. How big is the battery? It is 100 megawatts. And can provide 129 megawatts hours of energy. It would produce more than 9000 times the energy of one TESLA power rule. But don't forget that's just for a single home. TESLA has installed 20 megawatts batteries in California before, but the Australian version is a significantly larger project. [UNKNOWN] says the new system will provide enough power for more than 30,000 homes. The battery pack will be combined with [UNKNOWN] wind farm to help solve power shortage. So why is such a big battery needed? In September 2016, South Australia suffered a statewide blackout when a storm damaged the network. Tesla said it could solve the problem and the co-founder of the Aussie company [UNKNOWN] challenged Musk on Twitter. He, of course accepted and said that Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it's free. Musk confirmed that the 100 day pledge is not aspirational. It's in the contract for the deal. If the company fails to meet the deadline, it could cost them a lot of money. Tesla's CEO also thinks the Powerpack could be tourist attraction. Don't laugh, he's actually serious. Australia has a track record of tourists flocking to big things, like the Big Banana, the Big Pineapple, and the Big Merino. Power up with all the latest tech news at cnet.com.