Teleport home with AmpliFi's new Wi-Fi extender kit

Teleport home with AmpliFi's new Wi-Fi extender kitThe AmpliFi Teleport Kit lets you connect to your home internet from anywhere in the world, but a mediocre router curbs its appeal.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The new two piece Amplifi Teleport kit is part router, part wi-fi extender, and part VPN. [MUSIC] It allows you to use your home internet connection from anywhere in the world. The mesh router looks pretty cool with its touchscreen display. But I wasn't impressed by the speed and range and it lacked some standard features you find on new routers, like [UNKNOWN] forming and [UNKNOWN]. Setup with the app or browser was very easy, just connect the router to your home network and bring the teleport device with you when you travel. It plugs into the wall and connects to any wi-fi network or mobile hotspot. After you log in you can instantly access any device on your home network. and you'll actually be using your home internet connection. Pretty cool concept that was executed very well by Ampur. The only problem with the teleport device is that it needs to be plugged in. I think a rechargeable battery would have made it much more convenient. The most surprising feature on the amplified teleport kit was that the app actually had way more customized options than the browser-based menu and it was super easy to use. you can create separate networks. You can manually connect to 2.4 gigahertz or 5 gigahertz. You can change the channel and width and you can enable IPv6, band steering and router steering. So amplifying included this kind of ridiculous feature in the app, which will let you locate your router just by hitting a button. It will make a chime and flash, but I don't know who's gonna lose their router when it's still plugged in. The teleport only works with an amplified router though, and the AC1750 mesh device I tested was lacking in speed and range compared to routers with similar standards. It only reached 430 mbps in close range and dropped lower 100 megabits per second at 50 feet [UNKNOWN] I'll rather like the dealing DRI 882 perform it more than 150 megabits per second at 50 feet. The amplified teleport kit cost $230. But I think it's a little high based on the router's performance. But if you travel a lot, need to upgrade your old router [INAUDIBLE] And the teleport feature appeals to you this two piece kit will ge the job done. If you already have an amplifier router then teleport device is only $100. Larger homes may need some amplify satellite units which costs an additional $100 each. but if you really like the teleport feature this amplifying mesh router should give you adequate coverage in a small to medium sized home for the near Future. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]