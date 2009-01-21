Tekzilla Daily: View your surfing history

Tekzilla Daily
Tekzilla Daily: View your surfing historyCheck out some alternate ways to recap your surfing habits.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:06 >> Hey everyone, welcome to Tekzilla Daily, I'm Veronica Belmont. For all of you Internet Explorer users out there, we've got a tip for you from Mohammed A on how to view your browsing history similar to Firefox. "Go to History by clicking the star button, then history. Click on the arrow next to history and select 'by order visited today' to give you your history in browsing order with the title of the page, not just the URL." However, it is limited to one day only. Thanks Mohammed. And to see your history past one day ago, just choose by date instead, though it's organized by domain name rather than by the date visited.