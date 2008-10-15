Tekzilla Daily: No regret e-mails in Gmail

Tekzilla Daily
Tekzilla Daily: No regret e-mails in GmailThe only thing worse than a hangover is finding out that you drunkenly e-mailed someone you really wish you hadn't. Google to the rescue!
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:06 >> Welcome to Tekzilla Daily, I'm Patrick Norton. New Gmail Labs features are released all the time. It's out of control. I don't have time to go into all of them, but this one is a true gem, it's called Mail Goggles. Like Beer Goggles. Have you ever drunk-out and regretted it. Have you ever sent a text message at 4 AM you really wish you hadn't. You see where I'm going with this, don't you? Mail Goggles will make sure you're thinking clearly before it let's you send that email by putting you up against a few relatively simple math problems. By default it's only active late at night on Fridays and Saturdays, but you can adjust this like for Thursday or Wednesday or for those of you out there -- Monday who are working at the restaurant scene and you can decide the difficulty level of the math. Technology that can save you from a social faux pas like dialing that ex-boyfriend or girlfriend at 4 in the morning. It's truly deserving of praise. Google, our PA Serafina is gonna thank you for this one. Got a tip or a trick you wanna share then e-mail us, tekzilla@revision3.com and don't forget tekzilla.com is the place to find more tips, tricks, product reviews and how-tos. ^M00:01:08