Your video, "Tech Minute: Safe trick-or-treating courtesy of these apps "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Tech Minute: Safe trick-or-treating courtesy of these apps

While kids are focused on costumes and candy this Halloween, parents need to keep an eye on safety. In this Tech Minute, CNET's Kara Tsuboi recommends smartphone apps to ensure everyone has a spooky, but safe, night.
1:00 /
Transcript
Celebrate Halloween with a peace of mind this year, by downloading two free apps. MamaBear is a great app for both iPhone and Android users, and is perfect for keeping track on kids on a dark Halloween night. To get started, have the entire family download the app on to their smartphones. Track your kids' whereabouts on a map, and get alerted when they cross presaid boundaries, like a neighborhood, or school property. The app also allows you to check in on your kids' Facebook accounts, get alerts if they're on a speeding car, or tagged in a photo on Instagram. Next, have confidence that your kids are trick or treating in a safe neighborhood with Sex Offender Search, another free app for both kinds of phones. Using your location, the app will pinpoint all of the registered sex offenders in an area, as well as point out local fire and police stations, and hospitals. Register with the app, and will notify you of any new offenders moving to the neighborhood. Have a happy and safe Halloween. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET.com for CBS news.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video