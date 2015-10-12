Hard to swallow: Pepsi smartphone, Facebook shopping feed

CNET Update
Hard to swallow: Pepsi smartphone, Facebook shopping feedSome days, it's clear the tech world is out of touch. Facebook is adding a section just to show you shopping advertisements, and Pepsi is said to launch an Android phone next week.
Transcript
Facebook is working on a feed just for shopping. I'm Bridget Carey, this is your cnet update. [MUSIC] Facebook is testing new ways to get you to shop inside of Facebook. The social network has been tinkering with new types of shopping advertisements for a while now. You may have noticed ads that scroll from left to right with boxes that reveal a different product from a company's collection. But when you click on an item it usually takes you to an outside website that can be slow to load. So Facebook now wants to keep you browsing products longer inside of Facebook before you leave. It's created some new complex ads to browse products that are designed similar to a catalogue. Also under the more section Below your list of friends, events, and groups, you're gonna see a shopping section, which puts these ads in one feed for you to peruse. This summer, Facebook began allowing some small businesses to sell items directly on Facebook pages, and Now those businesses can list items in this shopping section. It will also, eventually, be a place to see items for sale listed by any facebook groups you belong to. Now only if their was an eyeroll reaction to show facebook what we really think of a shopping fee. As you may have heard, facebook is testing new ways to respond to someone's post beyond the thumbs-up like button. There are these animated smileys for haha, yay, wow, sad and angry. Along with a heart for when you love something. So, you may use the angry or sad to support someone who shares bad news instead of liking it. But, it still could be tacky to do that instead of just leaving a comment. Facebook only rolled this out to users in Spain and Ireland so far. And, speaking of bad reactions, here's one that may Set your stomach, Pepsi is making a Pepsi smart phone. I can't believe I just said those words. There have been teases about it on the Chinese Pepsi social media account Weebo, and a few Android blogs are posting leaked details about a Pepsi-branded Android phone being unveiled in Beijing next week on October 20th. Reports of the parts suggest it's a decent phone. It's called the Pepsi P1. And a total price would be really low that equivalent of $200 US. Does they think this Pepsi generation won't mind a logo for a discounted average Android phone? Well, here's the funny thing about a Pepsi phone, any [UNKNOWN] store I say next gonna sound completely logical by comparison. So. How about this? The streaming video service Hulu is working on a virtual reality channel to launch next month. It's launching in time for Samsung's Gear VR headset, which requires you to snap your smartphone inside to watch anything. The Gear VR costs one hundred dollars and Hulu has commissioned a series that is purely virtual reality, and is also working on a short film called "The Big One." It won't be long before we get a virtual reality commercial. That's it for this [UNKNOWN] news update. There's more at cnet.com. From our studios in New York, I'm Bridgett Carey. [MUSIC]