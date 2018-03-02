Take off in the cockpit of the future

Special Features
Take off in the cockpit of the futureFuture planes will come with voice controls for pilots and displays that show the crew even more detail than before, for a safer and more enjoyable flight.
Transcript
[INAUDIBLE] 3000 [INAUDIBLE]. Terrain, caution terrain. I'm sitting in the flight deck of the future. This is an experimental Dassault Falcon where Honeywell tests out displays and warning systems to help pilots see what they can't. Eventually, pilots will be able to use voice to control their plane, and even take off and land vertically like flying cars. The point of all this is to make air travel safer and more efficient for pilots and passengers. We visited Honeywell in Phoenix, Arizona to see this tech at work. [SOUND] A 3D representation of the airport in front of us. Now, there is no airliner out there that has this, there is no actually even any airplane. This is all very experimental. [SOUND] One, rotate the two. This is no ordinary flight display. It's what Honeywell calls smart view synthetic vision or a virtual representation of the world outside the cockpit. Pulled from a database, to rein runway information and obstacles are all shown on the pilot's primary flight display. [UNKNOWN] computerized version of the [UNKNOWN]. And then we can turn on our infrared camera, and you can se it starts to fill in details and it colorizes it to blend in nicely with the rest of it. It's all about situational awareness, it's all about knowing where you are with respect to Train in this case, but also traffic. small indicators like this arrow can help reorientate a pilot if they bank the plane too far to one side. So this is 45 degrees of bank here. So I've got that recovery arrow that helps me know which way I need to roll back. So I'm going to just follow the arrow. It's amazing if they roll the wrong direction, you know, they push instead of pull. You can be over-speaking the airplane, over-Ging the airplane faster than you're probably anticipating. An extended centerline helps pilots land on the right runway with audible safety alerts when needed. 20. We've been worked. 10. Once the plane is on the ground, 2D and 3D maps make it easier to navigate an unfamiliar airport rather than just following the signs. Coming up to a taxiway like this, you can see it's hard to figure out which one is which. If you were given clearance to go on Charlie 6. That's that one there. And it makes it easy for us to see. You can interpret that pretty darn easily, right? Yeah, it's easy for me to understand, and I've never flown a plane before. Right. It could even be possible for air traffic controll to enter a taxi path for the pilot, then it automatically shows up on the display. Now that's where we're wanting it to go. Right now, those The infrastructure doesn't necessarily exist for that, but we're set up for that. All these tools can help reduce a pilot's workload during the busiest flight periods of taxi, takeoff, and landing. Synthetic vision is already on some business jets from Gulfstream, but the first commercial jet to be certified should Embraer E2. Then it's up to the airline to adopt it. All right. Here we go. [NOISE] Honeywell's also looking to develop technology that might remove the need for a runway, altogether. [MUSIC] This 280 pound megawatt generator, is designed for vertical takeoff and landing, to power flying cars. So the first application or the application we're working on now is for DARPA. We're teaming with Aurora Flight Sciences and Rolls Royce. It's called the Lightning Strike Vehicle, and we're hopeful to get this technology mature enough by about the April/May time frame to To go off and then demonstrate that flight further down the road. This generator can support a vehicle carrying around five people. Engineers estimate around five to ten years before this technology is mature enough to be put into production. Before departure Voice assistants are already in our homes and cars. But they're also coming to cockpits. Breaks, landing gear, it's all there. Yep. It understand Australian. [LAUGH] Well done. [LAUGH] Pretty soon you can take off. Excelent. Unlike Alexa, this pilot assistant won't respond to general questions. Pilots have to use a specific cockpit control language to mimize misunderstandings. As we build larger and larger vocabularies and put it into the neural net, we can get up into maybe 10% word error rate, which is about 90% accuracy. It also has to work over loud cockpit and engine noise, which is simulated here in the test lab. So, it's a little noisy in here. Let's see if it still recognizes- There's a button down here you, You can press. It's a button, okay. [BLANK_AUDIO] Noise cancelling. Yep. That's much nicer, okay. [LAUGH] Wonderful. Let's try and see if it understands. Focus map. [BLANK_AUDIO] Yeah. They've got it. [MUSIC] Software is not the only tool that's being worked on at Honeywell. At the additive manufacturing lab engineers are making aircraft components cheaper, lighter and quicker than before. In some cases a part that might take six months to make in a traditional cast process can now be produced in two weeks with 3D printing. Where we wanna go with our additive product line is where you take multiple parts And assemble them in the printing process. So typically on a tube like this, you would take a tube, you would bend it. You would smash it here along this and weld this on and this on. But with additive, I can print them all as one homogenous, [UNKNOWN] part. For some components like this rear engine mount the 3-D printed version removes 62% of the weight. But because each part has to be approved by the FAA this technology is currently used to print existing components. Components. But testing is underway for new engines and concepts to reduce weight and fuel consumption. Potentially all these developments could mean fewer flight delays cancellations and most importantly accidents. Honeywell isn't the only company working on these technologies. Boeing and NASA are testing synthetic vision in 787 dream liner simulator. And voice control is also being trialed at another avionics company, Rockwell Collins. The flight deck of the future could be landing sooner than you think. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]