Swap out your Macbook Pro's hard drive

>> You have a new Macbook Pro and you want to install your own hard drive in it? I'm Brian Tong and in this Insider Secret we're gonna show you the tools you need to make it happen. ^M00:00:08 [ Music ] ^M00:00:16 >> So first up here's a list of what you'll need--A two and one half inch Serial ATA laptop hard drive, a T6 torque head screwdriver, a Philips head screwdriver, and a USB 2.0 hard drive enclosure if you want to make a back up of your files onto the new hard drive. So let's go ahead and get those and once your mail guy drops off the goods, you can get started. Okay here we do. Thanks man, have a nice day. All right let's put the new hard drive in that we'll be using on this USB 2.0 enclosure. These are pretty easy to find. Connect it to your computer with a USB cable and it will prompt you to format it or go to the disc utility app to do that. If you want to copy all your files over from the original hard drive, a quick and free app you can use is Carbon Copy Cloner. So once all the files are copied over, we're gonna shut down the Macbook Pro and make sure it's off, then let's pop the latch on the back of the machine, pull up to remove the faceplate and you'll see the drive there. Use the Philips Head screwdriver to remove this screw and the bracket it's connected to; you'll see a tab on the internal hard drive, and pull that out to remove the Serial ATA connector from the hard drive. Next we'll use the Torque head screwdriver to remove the four mounting screws on the sides of the hard drive. Now keep them near by because you don't want them to roll away. Take out the new drive from the enclosure and now put the four screws you just removed on to the new drive. Now once that's done put the new hard drive in the same way that you took the old hard drive out. We're just gonna pop it into place, make sure it fits snug, put the faceplate back on and now you're good to go. So let's fire this bad boy up and you hear the noise and we are good. Now big thanks to Anthony Nielson for entrusting me to treat his computer the right way. There's your Insider Secret for replacing the hard drive in the new Macbook Pro. Use it wisely.