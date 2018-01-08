Start-up Byton wows CES with tech-laden electric concept car

CES 2018
Start-up Byton wows CES with tech-laden electric concept carSporting a must-have list of the next decade's technologies, Byton's first concept targets 2019 for production
Transcript
I'm here at CES 2018 where start up auto maker Byton has shown off its first car. They're calling it a concept, but it's more a prototype. It's all-electric, and it comes with two different battery types. One, a 71 kilowatt hour battery pack for 250 miles, or a 95 kilowatt hour battery pack for 325 miles. But there is a lot of other technologies in this car that make it set for the next decade. For one thing it will come with a 5G data connection, facial recognition, that sort of things to recognise the driver, recognise the passengers what they call a digital lounge in the cabin, and of course they're also planning in on self driving capability When the car launches in late 2019, it'll have level three self driving. That means it can handle most driving tasks, but the driver will have to handle some of the things. They want to get a level four after that, and they say that the whole platform is designed for that. So, it really just matters when the regulations will catch up, and they can do level four driving. The car will launch in China in 2019. And then in the US and Europe in 2020 and they're targeting a price point of $45,000.