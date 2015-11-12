Your video, "Star Wars Battlefront: Speeder bike chase "
Star Wars Battlefront: Speeder bike chase

Dive into Star Wars Battlefront's training missions with this speeder bike chase on Endor. Star Wars: Battlefront comes out November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
[MUSIC] Those speeders ready, yet? They are now. Then get out on your patrol. Yes, sir. [SOUND] [MUSIC] No activity in the vicinity. Control, [UNKNOWN] on live position. Move to the next quadrant. Understood. Rebels have [UNKNOWN] our position. They're taking our speeder bikes. Rebels are escaping. All available units pursue and engage. [BLANK_AUDIO] ATST's are currently deployed in your area. They will engage the rebels on sight. [BLANK_AUDIO] Rebel speeder bike. Destroy. [MUSIC] Narrow canyons up ahead. [MUSIC] [NOISE] [MUSIC] Rebel vehicles blasted. [MUSIC] Rebel bike destroyed. [MUSIC] [NOISE] Watch out for Rock. [NOISE] Sharp left turn ahead. [MUSIC] Rebel speeder bike taken out. [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] Enemy extraction point has been neutralized. Continue pushing the remaining rebels. Roger that. [NOISE] Rebel speeder bike destroyed. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Watch out for the drop ahead. Rebel beaver [UNKNOWN] [SOUND] Well done patrol, we have them now. [SOUND] [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC]

