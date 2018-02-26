The Latest New Products Must-See
Your video, "Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Mobile World Congress 2018

Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies

The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
1:35 /
Transcript
You might not be familar with Sony's phones. Let's catch you up on the new ones. The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact which are the first of a new wave of CalQuamm Snapdragon 845 processor enabled Android phones expected this year. The Snapdragon 845 offers about 30% better processing performance than the last year's 835 phones And the XZ2 also has gigabit LTE for fast connections. The Gorilla Glass 5 covered XZ2 has it on the front and back while the smaller XZ2 compact has a polycarbonate back, but Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. It's expected to be more durable for longer drops. Sony says the phone can be protected against 1.6 meter drops. We'll see. [MUSIC] The phone comes in black, green, silver and pink. Camera improvements include 4k HDR video recording, a first for a phone, while louder front facing speakers and a larger haptic vibration engine automatically adds some buzz when playing music, movies and games. Kind of like movie theater rumble seats. I might prefer the dynamic vibration turned off, which you can do. The Experia XZ2 can also make 3D scans with its rear and front cameras, adding a new 3D face-scanning selfie mode where you can make a model of yourself that you can then send to a friend, or maybe even 3D print someday. Sony also has a new pair of fully wireless high-end earphones, the Ear Duo, arriving in May for $280. The XPeria XE2 and XE2 Compact don't have prices yet or release dates. But maybe we'll hear more on that soon. [MUSIC]

New releases

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video
Video: The SikurPhone will protect your cryptocurrency fortune
The SikurPhone will protect your cryptocurrency fortune
1:19
Paranoid about security? Here's a locked-down phone that might suit you perfectly.
Play video