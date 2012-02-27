The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile World Congress 2018

Sony Xperia P

Sony's Xperia P builds on its Xperia line with a sharp design and a dual-coe. Gingerbread, however, is an obviois miss.
Hi. I'm Ken Sherman, senior managing editor at CNET. I'm here in Mobile Congress 2012 in Barcelona. I wanna show you the Sony Xperia E. So, do you think about this device, it builds on the Xperia S and Xperia Ion that we saw at CES. It has an 8 megapixel camera, it has a 4 inch display, it runs on Gingerbread but they are saying it is upgradeable to Ice Cream Sandwich soon. So little disappointing there but hope it will get that upgraded very soon. And it has a 1 gigahertz dual core processor. Looks a lot like Xperia Ion and Xperia S that we saw from CES. It has a metal body, you have this metal strip down here, you have. there's some touch controls, pretty thin design as well. Some kind a few colors, they'll come. his of course is a bright red, Sony likes to get a lot of colors in their phone. You can see the camera lens here in the back. Of course the phone will have all the usual Android features that you're looking for. It also will have the HTMI, WiFi and will have NFE support. So NFE is a big thing here at Mobile Congress. We're seeing a lot of phone with it. Of course that's where you can tap the phone and be able to pay for it with things or get information from a little tag. So this is the higher end of the cute phones that Sony announced. This is the Sony Xperia E. I'm Ken Sherman. I'm here at Mobile Congress 2012

