Sony upsizes the sliding PC with the Vaio Duo 13

Sony upsizes the sliding PC with the Vaio Duo 13The new Duo 13 takes a stab at rebooting the slider on the original Duo 11.
I'm Dan Ackerman. We are here taking a look at the Sony Vaio Duo 13. Now, this looks like a 13-inch slate style tablet, a little bit thick for a tablet but then it's because you take the Duo 13. You put it down on the table like this, take your finger just lift up with 1 finger right here and then look at that, you've got something that's kinda like a laptop or maybe like a little all-in-one PC. It's a concept that we've seen before even from Sony. When Windows 8 first launched, they had an 11-inch version called the Duo 11. Now, the hinge on that model was a little bit more complicated. It wasn't quite as over ergonomic and that was a-- it was a good idea but the execution did not quite nail it. This new 13-inch version improves on a lot of things about it. Obviously it has a bigger screen. I think the keyboard works better and instead of a tiny little tri-point they've actually managed to work a very small touch pad up in the front here that's better than not having any touch pad, although it is a very shallow one. It's kind of a long rectangle. So, that's super great for navigating but I definitely rather have that than nothing. Sony does manage to get one of Intel's new 4th generation core i-Series processors in here, otherwise known by the code name Haswell, which makes this one of the first Haswell generation systems that we've seen. Sony actually has a couple of really thin, really light 11 and 13-inch Ultrabook Style laptops that also have those. And its traditional laptops also a lot more useful, this has the bonus of being sort of a slate style tablet and something you can use on a desktop. I think the biggest flaw here is the screen. While you can move it up and down, sort of like this when you fold it into a tablet mode, it's not actually really adjustable. It doesn't stay at another angle and I can't tilt it up any further than this. You can see the fairly stream angle that it's at right here. So, this angle may not work for you. If that's the case then you're pretty much out of luck. It's a cool experimental laptop. I'd like to admit a lot of improvement over the last generation. It starts in about $1300 and up. That is a lot to ask people to pay for an experiment, especially for saying that may not be as universally useful as either a convertible tablet where you detach the screen or just a regular Ultrabook Style laptop. I'm Dan Ackerman and that is the Sony Vaio Duo 13.