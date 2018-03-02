Snap's next Spectacles include two cameras, says report

CNET News Video
Snap's next Spectacles include two cameras, says reportDoes the world want more camera eyewear? Snapchat reportedly will launch Spectacles 2.0 this fall, with a third version next year that could incorporate new effects with dual cameras.
Transcript
[MUSIC] It sounds crazy, but more Snapchat spectacles may be coming later this year according to a report from Cheddar. That`s right we`re talkin about these spectacles. The sun glasses with the camera inside that left the company with a 40 million dollar loss because there were hundreds of thousands of glasses that the company could not sell. Because it overestimated demand. It seems the company has not given up the dream of putting cameras on your face. The Cheddar streaming network broke the news. Sources say that this second version will be shipped in the fall. It is said to be water-resistant and available in new colors, and have general improved performance. But that's not the best part. Cheddar also reports that there are plans to make a third version of Spectacles for 2019 and this could have two cameras, one on each side, and GPS. There's a prototype designed that has a more circular lens frame and the dual camera could allow for 3D depth effects in videos. Now, spectacles right now cost $ 130. But the double camera model may more than double the price possibly costing $ 300 and there has been no official comment from CNET about this. But right now, Apple, Facebook and practically every major tech company has been looking into testing augmented reality. And how it can be incorporated into eyewear. The current model's spectacles records short video clips and sends it to the Snapchat app that's all you can do with the glasses. Released in 2016, these glasses were a surprise hit when they came out. You can only get them at select pop up vending machines that would only be in one location for a limited time. People would wait hours in line just to get one, but that hype and scarcity did not last long. Turns out, people stopped using the glasses after a few weeks. The charm wore off and Snap had to find a way to unload all these extra glasses. Just this past year, I saw Spectacles on sale at a Brookstone in the mall alongside cat ear headphones. Could a new pair of spectacles get people excited about the technology again or have we moved on from wearing cameras on our face? Let us know in the comments. I'm Bridget Carrie and you can read more about Snapchat and the history of spectacles at cnet.com