Smart toilet seat bids bye-bye to bad smells, Ep. 173

Crave
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hello. My name is Stephen Beacham and here's what's happening this week on CNet's Crave blog. CodeSpells is an open world video game that is trying to inspire an interest in coding by requiring that [MUSIC] Players rank their own magic spells by experimenting with code in the game. The game provides a coding interface where you can specify exactly what your spells will do. This interface is intuitive enough. For individuals young and old, who have never coded before. Newcomers can learn by coding pre made cells using a drag and drop language, that makes the learning process pretty simple. While more advanced users can experiment with writing their own. Code Spells is currently being offered as a reward for a minimum pledge of $10 on Kickstarter. [MUSIC] Phorce Charging Bag is being marketed as the worlds first smart bag, and it very well might be. The bag offers options for charging your devices on the go so you will never need more power! The Phorce Bag features three USB ports connected to a powerful high capacity battery, that can. Fully charge a laptop one time or restore a smartphone battery 10 to 12 times. The Phorce connects to an app for iOS or Android via Bluetooth and tells you how much battery life is left in your Phorce bag and will also notify you if you left your bag unattended when you get too far away from it. The bag can be configured to work as either a messenger bag, backpack or briefcase. Case and it's constructed using water-resistant fabric with waterproof zippers and lots of padding to keep all your devices safe. [NOISE] The Phorce bag is currently raising funds on Kickstarter and will retail for $349 for the PC version and $449. For the Mac version. The Movpak is another break through in bag technology. It is actually a backpack skateboard hybrid for the young hip professional on the go. The built in skateboard is electric boasting a top speed of 15 miles per hour. The skateboard is easily folded up into the compartment with. In the backpack, and unfold simply with one hand. The skateboard has a range of up to nine miles and takes about two hours to fully recharge. The whole kit weighs about 17 lbs. which sounds kind of heavy, but remember, you can just jump on it and cruise. The MooPak is not cheap it can be yours. For the pledge price of $1,190 on Kickstarter, where they are trying to raise a grand total of $100,000. [MUSIC] Let's just call this the Kickstarter episode because the Fresh Air Plus is a Kickstarter project that replace your old boring techless. Smelly toilet seat with a futuristic toilet seat that has a built in exhaust fan designed to capture and safely vent unpleasant odors outside your house. The seat has a sensor that detects when someone is sitting on it, which triggers the fan to turn on. The toilet contains state of the art anti slam technology. And gently lowers the lid for you after use. The only draw back to the Fresh Air Plus toilet seat are that you need a power outlet in your bathroom to plug it in and you will also need to install or connect seat span output to a ventilation hole in your bathroom wall or ceiling. The Fresh Air Plus is currently available for the early bird price of $180 on Kickstart. Why spend the money on buying more and more products to make the air in your bathroom smell better? Wouldn't you prefer something that makes your bathroom smell fresh forever? I would like to introduce you to the Fresh Air Plus. The newest innovation in toilets. [MUSIC] All right guys, thank you very much for watching. As always you could find all these news stories at CNET's Crave blog at CRAVE. CNET.com. Make sure you follow Crave on twitter @CRAVE and check out this weeks Crave giveaway. This weeks Crave giveaway is the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 turntable for the vinyl revival, this is an awesome turn table, go to the blog and enter to win. [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN]. [FOREIGN]