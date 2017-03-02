Six things to know about home theater projectors

How To Video
Six things to know about home theater projectorsProjectors are awesome, delivering huge, beautiful images for less money than you'd think. But they're not for everyone.
Transcript
[SOUND] Home theater projectors are cheaper than ever and they have huge images and deliver visual impact that makes your television look tiny, but they're not for everyone. If you're considering stepping up, way up, in screen size by buying one here's some basic information to consider. Number one, the darker the better. You can watch a projector with the lights on, but the image will be washed out and tough to see. Turn off the lights and draw the blinds and it comes to life. [BLANK_AUDIO] Better yet, watch at night, especially if you're gonna indulge in the joys of outdoor projection. [BLANK_AUDIO] Number two, The screen is not necessary but it sure helps a lot. You can get a good image by projection on a patch of wall but for best results use a screen. The image will be brighter and easier to see and the screen's black border can help enhance the sense of contrast. We are using a really nice 120 inch screen here but excellent models can be had for not much money. Number three, consider the source [MUSIC] Tv's have built in apps and tuners, but you'll need to connect your source gear, cable box, game console, video streamer, etc. to the projector to display anything. That means you might have to run extra long cables from your stuff to wherever you're putting the projector. Number four, speakers highly recommended. Many budget projectors have built-in speakers, but you might as well listen to the audio from your phone. For a real home-theater feel, you should use an external audio system, whether it's a basic Bluetooth speaker, sound bar, or a full-surround system with huge speakers. [MUSIC] Number five, setup can be a pain. Many people set up their projectors permanently, for example, in a dedicated ceiling matte You're gonna keep yours portable however be sure to budget set up time before you watch. You'll have to center the image on the screen, level it and make sure focus is sharp. Projectors with zoom lenses and lens shift can be really helpful. Number six, a good projector is cheaper than you think, the good news is that they give you an excellent form in HD projector than less than a decent 50 inch TV. You can spend even less, but you'll be losing out on that high-def image quality. So, our advice is to save up. A good projector can make movie nights truly breathtaking and video games larger than life, literally. Check CNET for the latest projector review. [MUSIC]