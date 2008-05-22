Your video, "Sharp LC-52D92U "
The Sharp LC-52D92U's problems with screen uniformity spoil the otherwise impressive HDTV's chances of being counted among the elite flat-panel TVs.
[ Music ] >> Hi, I'm Senior Editor, David Katzmaier from CNET.com and I'm sitting with the Sharp LC 52D92U. This is a 52 inch, flat panel LCD HDTV, so you can see it's pretty darn big here, but of course like any other LCD, when you turn it to the side it's thin enough to be hung on the wall. Of course Sharp does include a stand because most people don't hang them on the wall. In this case the stand is a nice glossy black that matches the TV itself. I really like the styling altogether on this set. You can't really see if from the front, but on the side are these nice little chrome accents that again might have a kind of jewel like appearance and the speaker underneath the bottom here, is really low profile. You can barely even tell that it's a speaker. And in fact, if you don't like the look you can actually detach it and take it off to give it that complete all picture look. Overall, one of the nicer looking TV's we've had in here for view in a long time. When we turn to the features on this TV we're impressed. Around back there's actually three HDMI inputs, more than most HDTV's around. There's also a DVI input for computer connections as well as a pair of component inputs and all that normal stuff you'd expect on an HDTV. When it came time to test the Sharp's image quality, there were a couple good and a couple bad things. On the good column, it has excellent black levels. I mean it was able to produce a really nice, deep color of black for that home theater image quality when you're watching in a dark room. On the flip side, we did notice bands on this TV, both horizontal and vertical across the screen. They manifested as different lighter and darker areas next to each other. It was a little bit unnatural looking, especially when the camera move or they were pans. Again it's not overt sort of bands, but it's the kind of thing that especially if you notice or if you watch the TV for a while you'll notice. So it did actually really reduce our overall impression of the performance of this television. That's a quick look at the Sharp LC52D92U and I'm David Katzmaier. ^M00:01:55 [ Music ]

