Sega Genesis Flashback: unboxing my childhood

Special Features
Sega Genesis Flashback: unboxing my childhoodWhat comes in the newest HDMI-ready Sega retro console bundle? We take a look inside.
Transcript
I had the SEGA Genesis as a kid. I had all the SEGA consoles. And now, there is a new SEGA Genesis retro console. AtGames has a new HDMI-compatible. SEGA Genesis Flashback. Let's get right into the box and take a look at it. The packaging Is nicer. This looks like the any S classic. They clearly took a note from them. Their 85 games, okay but they're not all genesis games. The list show a lot of games seem like there from the Sega master system, and also a handful winner even know about. They could be totally random games which is, pretty common for these systems. The Genesis games the big ones are featured here you got Alex Kid and the Enchanted Castle that's, that's not the best Alex Kid game. I like the one from Astro System, Kid Chameleon great under rated game, You got the Sonic games, that's great! Phantasy Star games, sure. Shining Force 2, really good role playing game. There's no Ecco the Dolphin though, there's no Streets of Rage games at all, that's weird, they just got dropped. No third party games, you're not gonna find any Aladdin or a. That 7Up game that I used to play. Jewel Master, he's okay, [UNKNOWN] pretty good, [UNKNOWN] the Forever Man very good, you don't wanna play Virtual Fighter 2, that is a really bad port on the Sega Saturn game. Vector Man cool games. So there's a good handful in here at least. Let's take a look at what it looks like. [SOUND] Certainly looks like a Genesis. It doesn't look exactly like the original Genesis when you open it up. Now you got a poster here. I don't know. It's not the greatest [LAUGH]. This is not a great poster. It's a very retro, not a true retro poster. It's kinda lame. Has Fantasy Star Four and Mortal Combat on it. Okay, whatever. And it's a basic instruction manual, we'll get back to that. Here is the flashback, it's like a much smaller Sega Genesis. It's bigger though than the NES classic. We don't know how this compares to the Super NES classic because we don't have one of those yet. But it's got a power switch. It's got the menu reset button. It also has a cartridge slot. This thing can play old Genesis cartridges. So it's also a complete retro game system. It sounds too good to be true. HDMI on the back, power adaptor. So this is 720 PHDMI, and there are. Two traditional controller ports if you happen to have Sega Genesis controllers lying around that you wanna plug into this. The two that come with it, these are wireless. Now, the Don't look exactly like the original Sega Genesis controllers, and they don't feel like them. This D pad is super wobbly, and these buttons feel pretty hollow and flimsy. There's also a third button here. There's Start, Menu, and Rewind. This has game rewind. Not just saved games, but to back up while you're playing the games. A game DVR. That sound great, is that going to work really well, we'll have to see. There's also player 1 and player 2 toggle up here, so we'll have to try that out. We'll see how the wireless works whether you have to be in direct range or not with these. There are 2 controllers Open them up here, and you'll be able to pop the batteries in. No, you can't just open them up. They have to unscrew. So, bring a screwdriver, a Phillips head screwdriver, and you can exchange the batteries. There is the Sega Genesis Flashback, here is an HDMI cable that comes with it. And there is the power adaptor plug. So that's all that's in the box, plus this commemorative egg crate. So that's Sega Genesis Flashback. Now you could actually [LAUGH] plug in old GEnesis games which we do have lying around. Here's Aladdin and. You should be able to pop this in and play your games in HDMI. So that's how Sega Genesis Flashback looks, but how does it actually play? Well, we're gonna get to that soon. We're gonna play as many of these games as we can, with as many people as we can, Sonic, Fantasy Star, Golden Axe, and No Streets of Rage. So stay tuned on cnet.com