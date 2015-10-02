Tomorrow Daily
Sci-fi Web series shot entirely with drones (Tomorrow Daily 251)Ashley checks out the promo for a Web series entirely captured by drones, marvels at a new type of concrete that absorbs water and hopes Disney Research's new inflatable grasping mechanisms lead to a full-size Baymax.
Transcript
New technology is constantly being integrated into old mediums and now we have this really cool old technology meeting new technology in a sci-fi series That is entirely shot by drone. 3D Robotics is a drone making company with a mission. They want to make Life After Gravity which is a science fiction show they describe as quote, a thriller on a global scale, unquote. Well, the futuristic part of the show is its footage which is shot entirely on 3D Robotics's solo drone with a GoPro mounted on it. So it's not quite a labor wholly made of love, there's some advertising in there, but they do have a really cool idea for a crowdsourcing component for the show. Since the show has a really tight and limited budget, 3D Robotics wants to. Collect other solo pilots storm footage and incorporate that into the series. Which is not only a really great way to see something from a different perspective, no pun intended, but also get shots in locations that maybe 3D Robotics just doesn't have the budget for. So it's a really great idea. The show will be free to watch and it'll be on 3D Robotics YouTube page in a couple of weeks. So if you're interested be sure to check it out. Going from drones to. What seems like magic concrete? Okay, I'm just going to tell you about this thing that honestly, I never thought I would say that concrete was interesting, but this is some Harry Potter levels of magic. UK building company Cormac is showing off a concrete they made called Topmix Permeable. This concrete is ultra porous, making it. Solution for sucking up heavy amounts of water from things like storms, floods or unexpected water main bursts. So where exactly is the water going that you're looking at in this video? After it's absorbed the water passes through the concrete and into the soil underneath it where it becomes groundwater. Now in the video tarmx release that you're watching they say that concrete can absorb 4,000 liters of water in about a minute, which is no small feat and genuinely looks like a magic trick. I feel like I'm watching David Copperfield. There's only one little problem, water expands when it's frozen. So tarmax says you can't quite use this in a cold climate just yet, but their working on it. I'm also curious as to what happens when the ground becomes over saturated with water underneath the concrete, but I'm sure tarmax has teams and teams of people working on those problems, and solutions to go with them. Ok very last thing, and then we will talk about Intuit. Raise your hand if you have ever wanted your very on Baymax. Well, Disney Research may be working on something just like it. Disney researchers must have been inspired by Big Hero 6, because they have these rigid grasping tools that weren't very good at holding anything. Even a plastic cup would snap in its grip. But then they 3-D printed modules with airtight bases. Over the tools, and then pump air inside them so the module looks like it's covered by a little balloon. Now using those same tools, they were able to pick up a variety of objects without breaking them, like the same kind of plastic cup that broke before. Before a rolled up bit of paper and even tofu, so this is some seriously gentle gripping technology. It's a small step but an important one toward future robots that understand how much force they should use when holding an item or a person. And honestly, if I'm being real here, I'm hoping this technology somehow makes it's way to Disneyland so that some day I can get a hug from a real life Betamax. Yes, I'm satisfied with my care, I love you Betamax. Hey guys, it's Thursday. Let's talk about what we're into. [MUSIC] This week I am into a little game called Hopiko. And I don't know if you've heard of it but it's pretty great. And I have been having a lot of fun playing it. So Hopiko is kind of a speed running game, but it's also swipe based. So you have to swipe through levels to rescue your other friends. And you're these little creatures that help run video games. And without you, video games aren't possible So, there's these other evil beings that come in and try to wipe you all out but you've got to save them by swiping through from platform to platform in some really tricky spots sometimes and saving your friends. And there's also a time limit because some of these platforms explode so it's kind of a tough challenge and you have to be Five levels at a time. So you can't just beat one level and then wait and then come back. You actually have to do five groupings at a time to move onto the next. So it's a pretty tough but ultimately really fun game. I love this sort of modern 8-bit style that they're going with. With hopeiko and also the chiptunes are super fantastic, and you can actually download high quality versions of them inside the app, so if you don't like the low quality versions, you actually get the better versions, and those will play in your game as well. So pretty cool stuff, hopeiko it's like four bucks on the app Or a habit for my iPhone. If you're so inclined, you should pick it up. Well, now I'm curious. Hey Bruce\g Milligan\g, what are you into this week? [SOUND] Hey guys, so it's no secret that I'm the music junkie of the group and recently I discovered a Florence and the Machine cover of Jack Hughes' Where Are You Now? It led me down a YouTube hole to BBC Radio's channel, and on there is over 200 cover songs performed by various artists, such as Muse Carly Rae Jepsen, George Ezra all doing performances of covers of various artists that also appear on BBC one. I know of you in the UK are probably saying well duh, BBC one's the biggest radio station in the country well us in the States dont have it so it's a really nice surprise to find hours and hours of musical entertainment You're hearing the cover song by Florence and the Machine right now, and I highly encourage all of you to go and check out the several other videos that are on the channel. Alright, it's time to check out your photos. This is the phonetographer of the day [MUSIC] Thanks Logan. All right, so Reina sent in her picture and she writes to us and says, hello Ashley, this sunset off the California coast near the Carmel highlands is my phone-tography submission. You have my permission to publish the photo. It was taken with my Samsung Note 4. I hope you like it. I love Tomorrow Daily and I'm a good human. Reina yes you are. This is a gorgeous picture and actually a place I have been before so I can attest To it's absolute beauty. There are some stunning sunsets in the Carmel area, highly recommend you go up there if you're ever traveling the coast of California definitely stop at Big Sur and Carmel and Monterrey. If you want to submit your phonetography you can of course email us tomorrow at CNet.com. Make sure you send us your picture, what device you took it with, and permission to use it on the show. Oh, and tell us a little story about it because that's honestly our favorite part. You can always find us on Facebook and Twitter, we're Tomorrow Daily there. Well that's it for the show this week you guys. We will be back on Monday with a brand new docket of science fact meeting science fiction, getting all delicious up in your face. But until then, be good humans, we'll see you next time.