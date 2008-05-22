CNET First Look
Sanyo SCP-3200The Sanyo SCP-3200 is a cell phone with a simple design and basic features.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> Hi I'm Kent German Senior Editor here at CNET.com today we're gonna take a first look at the Sanyo SCP 3200. It's a new phone for Sprint service. The Sanyo like many others is a very quality mid range phone, has a good selection of features, pretty good call quality and a very simple design. This is the blue version, but it also comes in pink and black as well, pretty simple design here no external antenna with a very large external speaker, good location. I really like that rather than having the speaker on the back or anywhere else. External display's a little small it is monochrome but it shows pretty much all the information you need. It just doesn't show photo quality. It won't work as a view finder for the camera as well. But that's not a big deal anyway because we do have a self portrait mirror just down below. Here on the side we have a volume rocker, push to talk button. Here on this side we have a covered headset jack, camera button. And here on the bottom we have the charger port. Open up the phone, inside we have a pretty standard internal display. Somewhat bright, somewhat colorful, not the highest resolution screen but that's fine on this caliber of phone, pretty much a midrange phone so don't expect too fancy of a screen. Moving down to the keypad buttons, found them a little cheap plastic feeling, didn't really like that. But they are pretty large, also large numbers on them and they're brightly back lit. Like I said, very simple phone has Bluetooth, speaker phone, push to talk service, and a VGA camera. So, really it's solidly a midrange phone. I'm Kent German and this is the Sanyo SCP 3200. ^M00:01:16 [ Music ]