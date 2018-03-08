Samsung TVs use your wall as a screen saver to blend in

CNET First Look
Samsung TVs use your wall as a screen saver to blend inHate big black rectangles? A new Ambient mode is designed to show your wall on the TV screen when you're not watching anything.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Have you ever wanted a TV that blends into the wall? That's the promise of the new Ambien mode on Samsung's 2018 QLED TVs. Here's how it works. You take a picture of the wall behind the TV using your phone's camera and Samsung's Smart Things app sends it to your TV. Reproducing your wall right on the screen. You can color correct the image manually but most of the process is automatic. At the end of it, the TV will display the image of the wall even when you turned it off. So you get more wall instead of just a big black rectangle. When off, the TV can also display news headlines, weather reports, and even traffic, or just show the time. Custom art is also included and that can be matched to the background wall too Samsung's new QLED TVs have a few other tricks beyond ambient mode. There's a new invisible wire connection, thus you connect a separate input box using just one wire that carries power and input signals and everything else. No power cord required on the TV itself. The sets also include the Bixby voice assistant, so you can talk into the mic, perform searches, or even control smart home devices. Expedia smart home and do smart things out with the tv control as devices directly using an on screen interface right on the tv samsung also admitted image quality with higher and tv you to the q and q night series To include full array local dimming. That should improve their contrast in pop compared to last year. Although we'll have to wait to test them in person before we can say whether they'll be able to beat LG's OLED TVs, the incumbent picture quality champs. That's a quick look at Samsung's new 2018 QLED TVs with ambient mode. I'm David Katzmaier for CNet.