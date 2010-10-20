CNET First Look
Samsung T249 (T-Mobile)The Samsung T249 is an entry-level prepaid phone with great sound quality. For basic services, the price is right.
Transcript
-I'm Jessica Dolcourt, senior associate editor at cnet.com and I have here the Samsung T249. This is a prepaid phone for T-Mobile. That's a bargain at $50 and that's without a 2-year contract. It's simple, but it's not a bad looking phone. It's slim and it's mostly black. It's accented by a shiny blue rim. There is a 1.7-inch display. And below that are the 2 soft keys, the talk and end and clear keys. There's also a large circular directional toggle and a central select key. The phone slides up to reveal a number dial pad. The buttons are fairly flat, but we had no problem entering numbers. On the back, you'll find a 1.3 megapixel camera. The tools are pretty basic inside, but you will find text and multimedia messaging. There's also instant messaging and a camcorder to go along with that camera. There's also a WAP browser but it's slow and clunky for those of you who are into heavy duty surfing. We will say that this phone had an excellent call quality during our tests. Since it's a GSM world phone, you can also take it overseas. This is Jessica Dolcourt looking at the Samsung T249 for T-Mobile.