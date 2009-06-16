Your video, "Samsung Q2 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Samsung Q2

The Samsung Q2 offers excellent bang for your buck thanks to its rock-bottom pricing, plentiful features, lovely screen, and solid sound quality.
1:18 /
Transcript
[ music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Since the introduction of the iPod Touch, we've seen more than our fair share of feature packed touch screen MP3 players. But every life doesn't need to be a head turner. Sometimes a solid player with value pricing is all a person needs. I'm Jasmine France, and I'm here with the Samsung Q2, a nice sounding MP3 player with an ultra palatable price tag. You can pick up a 16-gigabyte version of the Q2 for just $129. In case you're counting, that's about $150 cheaper than the iPod Touch. Not that there's any comparison here. The Q2has a pretty uninspiring design. It is thin and light, but it's constructed of plastic and it's pretty boring to look at. Also not everyone will be keen with the touch pad navigation, which lights up here on the front of the device. However, the player does have a nice bright screen and a fair amount of features. You get a voice recorder, an FM tuner, and a folder browsing option, which a lot of people like. You also get the usual support for MP3, WMA, Flac, OGG, Audio files, as well as photos and videos. The Q2 also offers solid audio quality with plenty of sound enhancement options that allow you to tweak your music to your liking. If you're looking for an across the board MP3 player that won't cost you an arm and a leg, the Q2 fits the bill. I'm Jasmine France for CNET. ^E00:01:14

Latest MP3 Players videos

Video: Free your iPod
Free your iPod
3:33
Rockbox turns your iPod into a FLAC- and OGG-playing, open-source monster.
Play video
Video: Why you should buy an MP3 player
Why you should buy an MP3 player
2:21
MP3 players are obsolete. Or are they? We tested a few to see how they hold up in the smartphone era.
Play video
Video: Astell & Kern AK Jr wears the big pants
Astell & Kern AK Jr wears the big pants
2:00
The Astell & Kern AK Jr marries classic design with class-leading sound, making it one of the best hi-res players for the money --...
Play video
Video: The new Apple iPod Touch sticks iPhone hardware into a tiny package
The new Apple iPod Touch sticks iPhone hardware into a tiny package
1:54
It's a sleek, slim device, but where does it fit in?
Play video
Video: Sony's ZX2 is luxurious and pricey
Sony's ZX2 is luxurious and pricey
2:13
The Sony Walkman ZX2 is a luxury portable player with Android streaming apps, a premium build and excellent sound -- but its incredibly...
Play video
Video: Uh oh, it's PonoPlayer!
Uh oh, it's PonoPlayer!
1:55
While it has its faults, the distinctive and fun PonoPlayer offers a taste of high-end audio.
Play video
Video: Sony's newest Walkman is for audiophiles only
Sony's newest Walkman is for audiophiles only
0:49
Willing to spend $1,000-plus for an MP3 player? This Walkman is for you.
Play video
Video: RIP iPod
RIP iPod
4:00
The now-dead iPod Classic put Apple on top of the tech world, and paved the way for bigger, brighter things. Here's our tribute to...
Play video