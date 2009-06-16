CNET First Look
Samsung Q2The Samsung Q2 offers excellent bang for your buck thanks to its rock-bottom pricing, plentiful features, lovely screen, and solid sound quality.
Transcript
[ music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Since the introduction of the iPod Touch, we've seen more than our fair share of feature packed touch screen MP3 players. But every life doesn't need to be a head turner. Sometimes a solid player with value pricing is all a person needs. I'm Jasmine France, and I'm here with the Samsung Q2, a nice sounding MP3 player with an ultra palatable price tag. You can pick up a 16-gigabyte version of the Q2 for just $129. In case you're counting, that's about $150 cheaper than the iPod Touch. Not that there's any comparison here. The Q2has a pretty uninspiring design. It is thin and light, but it's constructed of plastic and it's pretty boring to look at. Also not everyone will be keen with the touch pad navigation, which lights up here on the front of the device. However, the player does have a nice bright screen and a fair amount of features. You get a voice recorder, an FM tuner, and a folder browsing option, which a lot of people like. You also get the usual support for MP3, WMA, Flac, OGG, Audio files, as well as photos and videos. The Q2 also offers solid audio quality with plenty of sound enhancement options that allow you to tweak your music to your liking. If you're looking for an across the board MP3 player that won't cost you an arm and a leg, the Q2 fits the bill. I'm Jasmine France for CNET. ^E00:01:14