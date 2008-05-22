Your video, "Samsung HT-X810 "
Samsung HT-X810

From CES 2008, Brian Tong takes a look at Samsung's foray into soundbars, with the HT-X810.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Hey guys, what's up? I'm Brian Tong with CNET here at CES 2008. We're here at the Samsung booth checking out Samsung's first foray into the soundbar home theater system. We got it right here, the model is the HT-X810 and you check out it's got some great features. It's wall mountable. Another thing is it's designed to fit on Samsung's televisions that are 40 inches or larger. So, they'll look great with all the displays that you have. Now, over here down the corner, something really cool, we've got the sub-woofer, completely wireless, so you don't have to have any wires running from here to the soundbar itself. Some other cool features they have on here is these buttons here, they're just touch, so, I'm just gonna hit the Eject button and the DVD player reveals. What's nice about this DVD player is it's 1080p up-scalable, so all your older flicks are gonna look great. Now, this unit is gonna be available in May of 2008, so, I can't wait. It's a pretty sweet-looking thing. There it is the Samsung HT-X810. ^M00:00:56 [ Music ]

