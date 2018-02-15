Your video, "Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen

This slim, light 2-in-1 takes a premium laptop and borrows features from the Galaxy Note 8 phone.
1:26 /
Transcript
The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is a greatest hits to work of Samsung's best laptop features. It's a slim, lightweight laptop with an excellent 360 degree hinge, plenty of ports, lots of computing power, plus one very phone-like feature, the same Samsung S Pen Stylus found in the Galaxy Note 8 phone. The stylus fits into a slot on the front edge of the system which means hopefully you're less likely to lose it. It can also launch Samsung's inking app which is another Note 8 feature and one that actually works pretty well on a laptop. The other big standout to me was that this is a core i7 13" laptop that weighs a bit under 2.2 pounds. And there really is a big difference in feel between this and a laptop that weighs let's say two and half pound. I mean, quaint is that the silver gray design is painfully plain, especially for a laptop that's on the expensive side. Other slim 13-inch laptops we've tested recently have had much bolder design and more imaginative color. Battery life was also merely okay. That's seven and a half hours for me. Which is not quite the all day battery life everybody wants. But as a super light, very competent take anywhere laptop, the Notebook 9 pen does the job. And if you are an all interested in drawing sketch and note taking, the s-pen and its clever hidden slot is a great way to do that. [MUSIC]

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature
Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature
1:54
The new design and barely-there screen bezel are great, but the up-the-nose webcam still baffles.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost
Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost
1:41
It has the looks of a premium ultraportable, but with the GPU of a thicker laptop.
Play video
Video: How to buy a laptop
How to buy a laptop
3:48
From slim travel machines to giant gaming monsters, here's what you need to know to find and buy the perfect laptop.
Play video
Video: Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
1:11
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops at Mobile World Congress have Alexa support, Nvidia graphics and JBL speakers.
Play video
Video: Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
1:50
The Matebook X Pro laptop is only the second from the Chinese-based company.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
1:56
Its quad-core processor and entry-level discrete GPU keep this slim, stylish laptop feeling speedy with graphics works and games.
Play video
Video: HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
1:18
Still svelte and well-designed, updates make the Spectre x360 a better, faster convertible laptop.
Play video
Video: Lenovo Miix 520 clones itself for the better
Lenovo Miix 520 clones itself for the better
2:29
At right around $1,000, the detachable two-in-one gets an impressive performance bump from its predecessor and increase in battery...
Play video