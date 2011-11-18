Your video, "Samsung Galaxy Nexus (Unlocked) "
Hi, I'm Kent German, Section Editor here at CNET.com. Today, we're gonna take a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Nexus. Now, if you're an Android fan, and even if you're not, you probably know about this phone. This is an Unlocked GSM version. We're using it on T-Mobile. This is the first phone to offer Ice Cream Sandwich, which is Google's newest operating system or the newest update of its operating system. Now, Ice Cream Sandwich has a whole lot of stuff in it. I'm gonna concentrate on the phone for this video though. When you take away Ice Cream Sandwich, you're left with actually a pretty standard Android device. It does look like the Nexus S and a lot of the Galaxy S phones before it. So, you notice it has that same really thin profile, the dark color. It has that contour design, which is designed to mimic the shape of your head. It is pretty big. It has a 4.65 Super AMOLED display. The funny thing though is because you have this bar down here at the bottom that has icons to keep you rotated in and out, not all of the screen is useable. It's pretty big for a smartphone, not so big for Ice Cream Sandwich, which Jessica will talk about, but this display is bright. It's colorful. It's vivid. You get 5 home screens. You can populate them as you like. You can cycle through a couple of pages here between widgets and apps. If you go over here, you'll see a big tray of widgets and then you can drag these to the home screens. Down at the bottom, you have 3 controls. There's Back; there is one that will take you home; and there's a button that will open the screens that you've seen recently. On the back, you have a little bit of a texture material. It is a nice change over the sleek exterior here. I have to say that like a lot of Samsung Galaxy devices and like the Nexus S, it does feel very light in the hand. It almost feels a little too fragile, but it just feels just a little wispy and I really would be afraid of dropping it even once on a hard surface. I just feel that it would break and sometimes I even get the feeling like it could snap in halve. So, that's something Samsung has always done, just their devices don't seem that rugged or sturdy. Internal features that don't have to do with Ice Cream Sandwich, you'll find everything there that you're used to. You'll get Messaging. You'll get the Organizer apps. You'll get access to the Android Market, all the Google apps. There is a 5-megapixel camera. It does have a camcorder. Everything you like about Google will be in this phone. Of course since it is a Nexus device, it is a pure Google experience, so there's no sort of manufacturer overlay or any kind of carrier overlay, so you don't have to deal with HTC Sense or Motoblur or anything like that. I do like the design of this phone. I like the features, but of course just remember when you take out Ice Cream Sandwich, you don't have a whole lot there. Ice Cream Sandwich is really what this phone is about. I'm Kent German, and this is the Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

