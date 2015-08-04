Robot microphone gets the perfect tone every time

Crave
Robot microphone gets the perfect tone every timeRecording studios are replacing interns with robots. Music producer Sam Pura, owner of The Panda Studios in Northern California, shows off his new best friend in the studio, the robot microphone.
Transcript
Hey everyone. I'm Sam Pura and this is the Panda Studios. [MUSIC] I'm happy to show you guys one of our best friends at the studio here, his name is mike robot. [MUSIC] Alright, so essentially as you record a guitar cabinet, the speaker is 360 degrees, therefore if you move a microphone left to right And forward and back. It's the same as going up and down. So this microphone, with this system that we have built here, add a motor that allows us to go left and right. Add a motor back here that allows us to go forward and back. The way that we control the microphone robot is I have an analog controller inside of my control room. So we use two XLR cables and plug them into our XLR tie line that goes directly into my controller. So this is my robot controller. It's basically an arcade joy stick that allows it to go left, right, forward, and back. And I can actually do both simultaneously if I really wanted to. So Basically the XLR cables are coming from our Talon and plugged directly into this guy. I got a DI guitar track set up on an amplifier in here, going directly into that cabinet room, so I'm gonna lay this guitar, I'm gonna loop it and then I'm gonna show you guys. How the robot sounds moving left to right and the differences that you can achieve. [MUSIC] The background story on the robot pretty much, found out the idea from one of my favorite producers, Eric Valentine, so then I was like I need to build this, how am I gonna build this? Any band that I recorded, I would ask them and be like, is anyone a robotic genius or an electronics engineer nerd and finally I found one guy, his name is Kerry Gould. Great friend of mine, and together we worked on this robot, and he pretty much built the entire thing for me and made it all work. The one that Eric Valentine has and the dude from Rammstein who also has one, they both them well over $3500. [LAUGH] And they're all that's a minimum, so I didn't want to go spend that much money. So looks a little ghetto but it's [UNKNOWN] So. [MUSIC]