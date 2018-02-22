Ring's Spotlight Cam watches your yard, keeps the lights on

CNET First Look
Ring's Spotlight Cam watches your yard, keeps the lights onThe $199 Ring Spotlight Cam outdoor camera is easy to install and even easier to use.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Ring's $199 Spotlight Cam is the simplest, fastest outdoor security camera light fixture to set up. Instead of having to replace an existing hard wired light fixture, the wired Spotlight Cam is a plug in camera with a 20 foot weatherproof cord. Literally plug it into any nearby three-prong outlet. **** in the base plate. Attach the camera. And you're done. It took me less than ten minutes from start to finish. The wired spotlight cam comes with 1080p HD live streaming, integrated LEDs and customization with any app to turn on the lights whenever the camera detects motion. It worked well, sending me motion alerts, and providing a clear view of what's happening outside in regular day and night modes. But my favorite part is the app. I had no trouble pulling up the live feed, adjusting settings, and otherwise interacting with the camera. There's also a broader benefit if you have other devices from Ring, since you can access them all from the same location. And the Spotlight Cam works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistants. So you can use select voice commands to get information about your camera. I really like the Spotlight Cam for its ease of set up, solid specs, and simple app. Definitely consider it if you're in the market for a reliable outdoor camera with integrated lights. [MUSIC]