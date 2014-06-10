Print wirelessly from an iOS device

How To Video
Print wirelessly from an iOS deviceUse AirPrint to send documents and photos directly to your printer over Wi-Fi.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you can view, edit and create docs on your iOS device, it makes sense that you can print from it too. Well you can using a feature called AirPrint. When it's set up, you just head to the doc or the photo that you want to print, select Print and just like that, I've got my document on paper. It really is this easy, but it does require some setup. The first step is to find out if your printer is AirPrint compatible. Apple has the complete list of AirPrint printers on its support site. So browse through that list too find out. If your printer is AirPrint compatible, like this one, the set up is simple. Start by connecting your printer to your wi-fi network. That's almost always done on the printer itself. I'll choose my network, enter the password, and the printer will do the rest. I know it's connected to wi-fi because of this indicator light right here. Okay, that's done. Now, the next step is to connect my iPad to the same wi-fi network. You might already be connected, but double check just in case. As far as the setup goes, we're all done. Now, let me show you exactly how it works. I'll open up one of my documents, tap the Action button, which is where you'll almost always find the Print button, tap Print, and then tap the Printer field. Choose your printer, head back and finally, hit Print. The phone and the printer will connect, and my doc prints almost immediately. But what if you don't have a printer that is AirPrint compatible? The good news is that you don't have to go out and buy a new printer. What you need is a program that tricks your iPad into thinking your printer is AirPrint compatible. There are a bunch of options, but a couple good ones are handyPrint for Mac and O'Print for Windows. With O'Print, once it's installed, any printers I have set up with the computer will automatically be AirPrint ready. All that's left to do is make sure the computer is connected to the same wi-fi network as the IOS device. And of course, that your printer is on. With that set up, I'll just go to my iPad, open up a PDF, hit the Action button, tap Print. And my printer appears in the print dialog. Okay, I'll tap Print. And my doc will get sent to the printer, just as if it was Air Print compatible. So now that you know how to print from your IOS device directly to your printer, it makes printing things like event tickets, photos and docs that much easier. If you have any questions or tips of your own, hit me up on Twitter and check out cnet.com/how-to for the written guides to this tutorial. For CNET, I'm Sharon Profis. [MUSIC]