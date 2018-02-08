Your video, "Polk Signa Solo upgrades your TV audio for peanuts "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Polk Signa Solo upgrades your TV audio for peanuts

The Polk Signa Solo is a decent upgrade on your TV's speakers but there are even better values out there
1:05 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Want to make your flat screen tv sound better? The easiest solution is to buy a sound bar, and you don't have to spend very much money. For example the POLK SIGNA SOLO is only $129 or 149 pounds. Setup is simple. Just one cable and there is no subwoofer to worry about. And also, it doesn't look like a cheap soundbar. It's a little over three feet or one meter wide, and it's covered in a fabric mesh. This hides four 2.5 inch drivers, and the speaker is supported for deeper base. Unlike many other soundbars, the Polk lacks a wireless sub-woofer. The speaker has a Bluetooth connection as well as digital and optical. On paper it sounds great. But it's up again some excellent competition from within Polk itself as well as from Vizio. And they do sound better than this Polk. It's best for boosting dialog but it will also play back Bluetooth sources respectively. With that in mind, the Polk Signa Solo is definitely affordable. And as long as you don't expect much more than making the TV louder, it should serve you reasonably well.

Latest Audio videos

Video: How to set up Alexa voice control for Sonos speakers
How to set up Alexa voice control for Sonos speakers
1:30
CNET shows you how to enable the Amazon Echo voice assistant to control your Sonos speaker system
Play video
Video: Google debuts Home Max with Smart Sound
Google debuts Home Max with Smart Sound
2:08
Google shows off its new Home Max speaker. The device automatically tunes the speaker based on the room you're in.
Play video
Video: Chromecast audio is a crazy good, cheap streamer the size of a cookie
Chromecast audio is a crazy good, cheap streamer the size of a cookie
1:29
Google's Chromecast Audio is a great upgrade to any speaker system bringing wi-fi, multi-room music and voice control for an affordable...
Play video
Video: Beats Solo3 Wireless looks and sounds the same, but battery life rocks
Beats Solo3 Wireless looks and sounds the same, but battery life rocks
1:55
All the improvements to Beats' next-generation on-ear wireless headphone come from Apple's energy-saving W1 custom Bluetooth chip.
Play video
Video: Analog is king at Daptone Records
Analog is king at Daptone Records
3:50
Daptone recording studios in Brooklyn is keeping the sounds, and gear, of the 1960s alive
Play video
Video: U-Turn's Orbit Basic is a bespoke turntable for the analog purist
U-Turn's Orbit Basic is a bespoke turntable for the analog purist
1:35
The Orbit Basic is our favorite turntable under $200, no question. With a dead simple set-up, a variety of customizable options on...
Play video
Video: Sony LED Bulb Speaker sounds like a bright idea
Sony LED Bulb Speaker sounds like a bright idea
0:50
Sony makes the most practical and interesting smart light bulb we've ever seen. It's also a 2-watt speaker.
Play video
Video: Harman's Audio Augmented Reality lowers your headphone's volume when someone calls your name
Harman's Audio Augmented Reality lowers your headphone's volume when someone calls your name
1:00
Harman's early-stage audio tech cancels out environmental noise but alerts you when it picks up car horns, barking dogs and other important...
Play video