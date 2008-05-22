Your video, "Pharos GPS Phone 600e "
Pharos GPS Phone 600e

The Pharos GPS Phone 600e isn't a horrible smart phone, but the lack of navigation software and subpar call quality detracts from its overall appeal. Plus, you can get more for your money with other GPS-enabled smart phones.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> Hi, I'm Bonnie Cha senior associate editor at CNET.com and today we're taking a first look at the Pharos GPS phone 600E. This is a Windows mobile five smart phone and also has embedded GPS so you can use it to get turn by turn directions. However this model doesn't come with any mapping software so the good thing is you're free to choose any software program that you prefer for mapping, the downside is it's a little expensive in my taste for such a phone, it's available unlocked so can put in your Cingular or T-mobile sim card. But for now it's about six hundred dollars and I think you can probably get a little bit more out of the HP iPac HW 6900 series. Otherwise it's a very good smart phone. It has this nice thin design. The keys are a little hard to use down here, the navigation controls a bit cramped. It also has integrated Blue Tooth and Wi-Fi so that's a good thing as well as a two mega pixel camera. Performance was pretty good but call quality was kind of subpar. It was a little muddled in terms of audio quality, so that's something to be aware of. I'm Bonnie Cha and this has been the Pharos GPS phone 600E. ^M00:01:09 [ Music ]

