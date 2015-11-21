Your video, "Pandora to play songs on demand and Microsoft goes big in security "
Pandora to play songs on demand and Microsoft goes big in security

Rdio's failing business will become a major part of a new Pandora. Meanwhile, Microsoft refuses to be caught unprepared for security threats. Plus see what flew under the Radar in tech right here.
These are the top stories of the week: Pandora is about to change. Microsoft is serious about security plus, google's got a new way to use apps. All that and what flew under the radar? Music streamers RDIO is in bankruptcy. and Pandora will purchase several key assets from RDIO for $75 Million dollars in cash. This opens the door for Pandora to offer an On-demand version of it's music service Expect a new on demand Pandora to arrive next year. Rdio streaming service will cease, but the exact date isn't known yet. Microsoft announced a new cyber defense operation center. It's an actual facility that is staffed with dedicated teams 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This center will be able to respond to attacks and have direct access to thousands of security professionals and engineers. All of this is set up so Microsoft can respond quickly to security issues that pop up. Google search got more powerful It can show results found within other apps, even if those results don't have an equivalent on the web. The Google Search App will show you those results without needing you to download that app. How? Google will stream the app from its servers to you. Giving you a full app experience without a download. The first partners include hotel tonight and the New York MTA subway map. Right now Google app streaming is limited to it's search app running on Android 5.0 or 6.0. Lots more news to know. Let's go rapid fire. Google social network Google Plus is getting a redesign. It'll focus on communities and collections. Apple Pay is now in Canada and Australia, but is limited to certain American Express cards only right now. And Microsoft announced a partnership with Code. Org that will teach people the basics of computer science in an hour using Minecraft themed lessons. Here's what flew under the radar this week. Say hello to the recently released Asus Chromebit. It's a tiny, full computer running Google's Chrome OS that cost about $85. On one end there's an HDMI output that you attach to a monitor or TV. The Chromebit doesn't have a battery so you'll need to use the included power adapter It's got one USB port, but you can connect a wireless Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. It might be a bit limited, since it's Chromolys, but, for web work, it should do. Now you're all caught up in tech. To get your daily dose of tech news, check out cnet.com/update. For a weekly dose, head up to cnet.com/radar. I'm Iyaz Akhtar signing off. [MUSIC]

