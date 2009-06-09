Panasonic TC-P46G10

CNET First Look
Panasonic TC-P46G10With excellent picture quality marred by only a couple of flaws, the Panasonic TC-PG10 series sits at the head of the class of 2009.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Hi. I'm David Katzmaier, senior editor from CNET.com, and this is a video review of the Panasonic TC-PG10 series. I'm sitting here next to the 46-inch version. The review applies equally to the 42 and 50-inch versions. They're identical but for screen size and, of course, price. Speaking of price, you do pay a little bit more for these televisions. For that more, you get two major upgrades from Panasonic's baseline models. You get THX display certification, which we'll get into in a little bit, and also VieraCast. VieraCast gives you the ability to access select content on the Internet on the TV itself. So that includes YouTube videos, Picasa photos, Bloomberg News Information, and also weather. And coming in May, the ability to stream Amazon video on demand content directly to the TV screen. So that's pretty cool. Of course, you're not gonna be able to do it wirelessly. You're gonna have to run a wire to the back of this TV unless you buy a third-party solution, such as a bridge or a power line adaptor. The styling on the set is pretty slick. This is one of the thinner bezels we've seen a plasma TV, so around the edge of the screen, you have a relatively thin, glossy black frame. Along the bottom, you can see, is this distinctive sort of fade from silver up to black, which is kind of a G10 signature look. The speakers are completely hidden on this TV. Panasonic also included a different stand this year. It's actually a circular stand as opposed to -- or more of an oval shape as opposed to the kind of rectangular stand included on the lower-end TVs. It doesn't swivel, unfortunately. This set has pretty good connectivity overall. On the back panel, you got your two HDMI inputs, your two component video inputs, and a bunch of analog inputs. And on this side, you got a third HDMI input, as well as a PC input and another AV input. In terms of features, this TV has VieraCast, THX, like I mentioned. The THX mode is actually a picture mode. You go in there and select it from among the other ones. You can adjust THX, although we were a little bit disappointed that you couldn't increase the contrast control on this TV. It's pegged at max in THX mode. THX also adds some color improvements that actually improve the accuracy of this television. So if you're looking to have a nice home theater picture, we do recommend going with THX. The set does not include a lot of other adjustments. So a lot of other high-end TVs include the ability to play around with grayscale, gamma, that sort of thing. This television does not. THX does improve the color accuracy of this TV. Primary colors -- green, red, and blue -- spectacular, very close to the HD standard. On the flip side, its color decoding wasn't quite as good as we'd like to see. It does have a slight yellowish, greenish cast to the picture. But THX really does improve the gamma and black level performance of this TV. If you turn down the lights and watch a dark scene in a dark room, it really is among the best TVs we've ever tested for delivering that nice, deep, inky black that we all love so much. That's a quick look at the Panasonic TC-PG10 series. And I'm David Katzmaier. ^M00:02:42 [ Music ]